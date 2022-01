You may or may not have heard the news that starting today (01-18-22) you'll be able to request up to 4 free COVID-19 "at-home" tests from the Federal Government. Testing has increased over the past several months due to the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. People are having to get tested more frequently because the virus has continued to spread and is infecting both the unvaccinated and vaccinated. Evidently, the new variant (Omicron) is more contagious and spreads much quicker than the other strains did. Health experts advise testing regularly, especially after exposure or when showing COVID-19 symptoms as a precaution.

