Yellowjackets season 2: Could Van still be alive in the present?

This interview contains full spoilers for the season finale of Yellowjackets. The whole first season is now available on Showtime. Throughout its gripping cult phenomenon of a first season, Yellowjackets kept implying that only five characters made it out of the woods a year and a half after the high-school soccer team plane crash that kicked off the plot: frustrated mom Shauna (Melanie Lynskey), volatile addict Natalie (Juliette Lewis), political candidate Taissa (Tawny Cypress), and creepy schemer Misty (Christina Ricci), plus Natalie’s ex-boyfriend Travis (played in flashbacks by Kevin Alves), who either committed suicide or was murdered early in the season. But, knowing how serialized mystery-box shows operate, it wasn’t long before the Yellowjackets hive began speculating on whether there were other survivors. The conclusion to Season One finally answered that question, with Natalie being kidnapped by religious cult members who appear to be working for Lottie, the possibly possessed, possibly just unwell team member played in the flashback sequences by Courtney Eaton.
