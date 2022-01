A major trust has warned it has seen a “substantial and consistent” decline in booster vaccination demand as daily jab levels decline.Demand for booster vaccines has taken a hit following Christmas and New Year Holiday as rates in younger people having a booster have dropped.Leeds Teaching Hospital Foundation Trust warned about the decline in board papers this week noting the decline may be linked to messages about the “less serious” nature of Omicron.According to the latest data almost 50 per cent of 18 to 24-year-olds have yet to have a boost and 46 per cent of 25 to 29-year-olds.Meanwhile, daily...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 2 HOURS AGO