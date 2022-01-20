Isle of Man child mental health waiting times branded unacceptable

Here we are again. Just when we thought the worst was behind us, another variant of Covid-19 comes along to smash all hope of life returning to "normal" any time soon. I am beyond thankful that my anxiety over Covid has drastically dropped. Several months ago, my stomach was constantly in knots. My head was on a roller coaster as I questioned every decision about what we did, who we played with and where we went. I agonized over every sniffle. It was debilitating.

