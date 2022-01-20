ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

“If they knew” Logan paul’s amazing defence of Lana Rhoades’ baby

By Kunal Deo
firstsportz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLogan Paul is known to be the all-around wholesome manchild. He has done things in the past which would be considered utterly stupid and uncivilized. But if there is one thing he was good at was reshaping his image when he realised that no one liked how he was behaving. This...

firstsportz.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Logan Paul’s Net Worth in 2022

Logan Paul is one of the most famous (or infamous) internet personalities of the past decade. From gaining considerable traction on Vine to making it huge on YouTube to even stepping into a professional boxing ring he’s certainly done his bit to cement his legacy on the internet. For this piece, we’ll be taking a look Logan Paul’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
firstsportz.com

Simone Biles and boyfriend Jonathan Owens twin in blue outfits for date night

Top American gymnast Simone Biles and NFL star Jonathan Owens have time and again expressed their mutual feelings on social media ever since they met in 2020. The couple has shared their multiple photos and videos on plenty of occasions while spending time with each other. Recently, Biles took to...
NFL
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Logan Paul
The Week

Meat Loaf reportedly died after becoming 'seriously ill with COVID'

Rock star Meat Loaf reportedly died at 74 after contracting the coronavirus and becoming seriously ill. The singer, known for hit albums like Bat Out of Hell and appearances in films like Fight Club and The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died Thursday night, his agent confirmed. On Friday, TMZ reported that earlier this week, Meat Loaf was scheduled to attend a business dinner for a show he was working on, but he had to cancel because he "became seriously ill with COVID." His condition "quickly became critical," the outlet said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiktokers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CBS Atlanta

Actor, Comedian Louie Anderson Dies At 68

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCCO) — Louie Anderson, a Minnesota-born actor and comedian, has died at age 68, according to the Associated Press. A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Anderson was being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. He was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. He won a 2016 Emmy for best-supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy “Baskets” as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He was a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show “Family Feud” from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson recently appeared in the comedy film “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to the Eddie Murphy 1980s smash film “Coming To America,” which was filmed in metro Atlanta. Click here for more info from CBS News.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Meat Loaf Fans Honor Actor in Classic ‘Fight Club’ Fashion

Fight Club fans on Friday honored Meat Loaf in classic fashion. Born Marvin Lee Aday, the actor-musician died Thursday. He was 74. After news of his death broke, throngs of Twitter users posted a simple message: “His name is Robert Paulson.” Most of the tweets were just that phrase without any other context, so you either got it or didn’t. The message was among Twitter’s trends. The line comes from the 1999 classic, Fight Club, starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, which revolves around an underground fighting ring that turns into a criminal organization, “Project Mayhem.” Meat Loaf appears in the film as Robert...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy