Quintin’s Close-Ups: Pet Helpers’ Pet of the Week (Liza)

Clarke is a sweet 4-year-old girl who would make a great companion! She’s a bit of a bull in a China shop, so a home with super small kids probably isn’t the best fit. She knows some basic commands and is in good health. She has lived with cats, and we were told she doesn’t like most dogs – but we are open to her meeting them. She has guardian in her blood and is the ultimate snow dog. That is to say, she’s Maremma and Malamute. Just imagine, gliding down our gorgeous ski trails with this beautiful, gentle, playful behemoth by your side. She’ll protect you, she’ll love you, and she will be loyal like no other. Plus, she’s an Olympic-level snuggler. Clarke is available for adoption now!

PETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO