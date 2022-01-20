ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Nationals sign former top MLB prospect Rusney Castillo to minors deal

By James Hicks
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JhWPL_0dr4pwOr00
Rusney Castillo Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Nationals signed former Red Sox outfielder and one-time top prospect Rusney Castillo to a minor-league deal earlier this month. The 34-year-old Cuban defector, who spent 2021 playing for NPB’s Tohoku Rakuten Goldean Eagles, will most likely begin the season with Triple-A Rochester but could be given a chance to compete for a bench role.

Castillo signed a seven-year, $72.5M deal with the Red Sox in 2014 after Major League Baseball declared him a free agent, but he never lived up to the lofty expectations that followed. After posting an impressive .333/.400/.528 line in a ten-game cameo to close the 2014 season, the toolsy outfielder opened 2015 with Triple-A Pawtucket, appearing in 80 major league games after a late-May call-up. Though he played sparkling defense in Fenway Park’s atypical outfield, logging 14 Defensive Runs Saved across all three spots, he struggled to get on base and to hit for power, notching only five home runs and 13 walks in 289 trips to the plate on the way to a .253/.288/.359 overall line. For his career, Castillo sports a .262/.301/.370 triple-slash in 337 plate appearances across three seasons.

Following a brief stint in the bigs, the Red Sox placed Castillo on waivers in June 2016, outrighting him to the PawSox after he went unclaimed. The outfielder played out the remainder of his contract there, posting a palatable .293/.335/.425 line across parts of five seasons, but was never given another shot to hack it in Boston.

With the rebuilding Nationals’ outfield in a state of flux, Castillo could get the chance to log some time in the bigs in 2022. Despite struggling to a .225/.276/.282 line in Japan’s top division in 2021, he’ll look to compete for a role in an outfield mix that currently includes Yadiel Hernandez, Lane Thomas, Andrew Stevenson, Donovan Casey and former top prospect Victor Robles alongside all-world right fielder Juan Soto — though an additional spot could open up should the new CBA include a universal DH and the Washington brass seek to lessen Soto’s injury risk by keeping him off the field. Fans should expect the Nats to bring in another minor-league free agent or two to join the competition before spring training arrives, whenever that may be.

Comments / 0

Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Three-time World Series champion Jon Lester announces retirement

After a 16-year major league career, Jon Lester tells Jesse Rogers of ESPN he’s made the decision to retire. “It’s kind of run its course,” the 38-year-old said of his career. “It’s getting harder for me physically. The little things that come up throughout the year turned into bigger things that hinder your performance. I’d like to think I’m a halfway decent self-evaluator. I don’t want someone else telling me I can’t do this anymore. I want to be able to hand my jersey over and say, ’thank you, it’s been fun.’ That’s probably the biggest deciding factor.”
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Signing Mike Napoli was a winning move for the Red Sox

On this date in 2003, the Red Sox made one of the best free-agent signings of all time. The story of David Ortiz’s Red Sox career is well-known and often recounted. So let’s fast-forward to this date eight years ago when the Red Sox added another pretty good first baseman/designated hitter: Mike Napoli put pen to paper and officially signed a one-year deal worth $5 million guaranteed. The deal was notable because the two sides had previously agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract that fell apart because of concern over the health of Napoli’s hip.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Over the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Jonathan Papelbon, David Ortiz, Rusney Castillo

We sure had some fun times with Jonathan Papelbon while he was in Boston, but that doesn’t mean he’s a legitimate Hall of Fame candidate. Jay Jaffe takes a look at the former closer’s career. (Jay Jaffe; FanGraphs) Speaking of the Hall of Fame, not everyone is...
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox History: Memories of players and Fenway Park prior to1967

I look at Fenway Park’s memories of both the ballyard and some players, but the first disclosure is that I am not originally a Boston Red Sox fan but a Boston Braves fan. My first baseball game was at Braves Field in 1952 with sparse attendance and a tired and worn ballpark. But boyhood hero Eddie Mathews hit a home run.
MLB
The Spun

Former Yankees Pitcher Sentenced To 40-60 Years In Prison

Former MLB pitcher Sergio Mitre is reportedly facing decades in prison after being convicted or murdering the daughter of his former partner. Mitre, who pitched for four teams in the majors from 2003-11, was convicted of the murder of 1-year-old Ines in 2020, according to Mexican journalist Beatriz Pereyra. As...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Stevenson
Person
Rusney Castillo
Person
Juan Soto
The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Reportedly Accused Of Rape, Battery

Former Major League Baseball pitcher Sam Dyson, who played for five different teams between 2012 and 2019, is facing serious charges that could land him in court. Dyson is being accused of rape, battery and infliction of emotional distress by his former girlfriend. The allegations were listed in legal papers filed in Florida’s 15th Judicial Court this past Monday.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

The many paths ahead of Andrew Benintendi

2018 was a tremendous season for Andrew Benintendi. The outfielder hit 16 home runs, stole 21 bases and slashed .290/.366/.465. His walk rate and strikeout rate were both better than league average, coming in at 10.7% and 16%, respectively. His wRC+ was 123 and he was worth 4.4 wins above replacement, according to FanGraphs. He was part of an utterly dominant Red Sox team that went 108-54 in the regular season and then cruised to a World Series title by going 11-3 in the postseason. To top it all off, that was just his age-23 season, suggesting that there was still time for him to soar to even greater heights.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Why haven't the Braves paid Freddie Freeman?

Though the consensus across the industry remains that Braves franchise cornerstone Freddie Freeman will ultimately end up back in Atlanta, few expected Freeman to reach 2021 Opening Day — let alone the long-inevitable lockout — without a deal to keep the face of the franchise with the only club he’s ever known well into the backside of his career. Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is notorious for playing his cards as close to the vest as any GM in the game, but it would at least appear that the chances of Freeman joining friend, mentor and recent MLBTR chatee Chipper Jones in spending the entirety of a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Atlanta have reached an all-time low.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cuban#Npb#The Red Sox#Major League Baseball#Pawsox
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros announce coaching staff for 2022 season

The Astros announced the addition of minor league hitting coordinator Jason Kanzler to the big league staff in an unspecified coaching role. The 31-year-old, who spent three seasons in the Twins system as a player, has spent the past three years coaching Astros minor leaguers. Otherwise, the bulk of Dusty...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Examining potential fits for Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber

As comparable bat-first players, Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber were the topic of a free agent faceoff post by Darragh McDonald last week. Back on Nov. 8, MLBTR projected a five-year, $115M contract for Castellanos (who also requires draft pick compensation) and a four-year, $70M deal for Schwarber. We debated...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

What if the White Sox don’t trade righty Craig Kimbrel?

While the White Sox exercised their $16 million club option on Craig Kimbrel back in November, Chicago GM’s Rick Hahn hinted that the veteran closer could very well be in a different uniform come Opening Day 2022. “What we have to figure out is if it makes the most sense to have Craig in a White Sox uniform going forward or is there a better use of that spot and him perhaps via trade?” Hahn told reporters, thus setting the stage for weeks of trade rumors before the lockout halted all big league trade activity. The signing of Kendall Graveman before the transactions freeze also seemed to indicate that Kimbrel would be moved, as the White Sox now had his replacement readied.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Carlos Correa switches agencies, hires Boras Corporation

Free-agent shortstop Carlos Correa has switched agencies and is now a client of Scott Boras and the Boras Corporation, according to Mark Berman of Fox 26. Correa had previously been represented by William Morris Endeavor. Going into the offseason, Correa was widely considered to be part of a two-headed top...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Is Ian Happ a viable trade candidate for the Cubs?

After many months of rumors and speculation, the Cubs finally pulled the ripcord on their rebuild in earnest at last year’s trade deadline. In quick succession, Kris Bryant, Javier Baez, Anthony Rizzo, Craig Kimbrel, Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin, Jake Marisnick and Trevor Williams were all given opportunities elsewhere. Now...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Which teams are the best fits for two-time All-Star SS Trevor Story?

Trevor Story is one of two star free-agent shortstops remaining on the market. To some extent, he’s in a second tier of his own at this point. Carlos Correa is the clear prize of the class. He’s two years younger than Story with more upside on both sides of the ball, and there will be a fairly significant gap in each player’s respective contract reflecting that.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy