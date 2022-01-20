ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Marine Life In Focus At Underwater Photo Contest

By Eva Amsen
 3 days ago
Every year, the Underwater Photography Guide invites underwater photographers to send in their best pictures. The results of the 10th annual Ocean Art competition were announced earlier this week, and showed a wide variety of marine life. In the compact macro category, first place went to Kathrin Landgraf-Kluge, who...

