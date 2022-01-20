Marine Life In Focus At Underwater Photo Contest

Join The Mariners’ Museum for an engaging and thrilling lecture with author and historian John V. Quarstein, director emeritus of the USS Monitor Center, as he dives into the legend of Blackbeard, the most feared pirate in the Golden Age of piracy. This lecture will be hosted in person and live streamed, so all can enjoy the story of Blackbeard and his ties to the waterways near Hampton Roads. It will be hosted on Friday, January 14 from noon until 1 p.m. One of the most notorious pirates along the southern East Coast of North America was Blackbeard, also known as Edward Teach or Edward Thatch. Blackbeard gained his nickname from his long thick beard, which he often braided into pigtails tied by red ribbons. His fearsome appearance was made even more so when he wore fuses under his hat during battle. Blackbeard’s exploits were so stunning that Virginia governor Alexander Spotswood was determined to end his career. Spotswood sent an expedition to Ocracoke Inlet, North Carolina, where Blackbeard was killed during a fierce battle on November 22, 1718. Blackbeard’s head was then brought to Hampton, Virginia, where it was placed atop a pike to warn all what might happen to a pirate.

