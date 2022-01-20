ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exclusive: Goldman Sachs bonus pool for investment bankers up 40-50%

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
NEW YORK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) increased its annual bonus pool for top-performing investment bankers by 40% to 50%, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said, after a record-breaking year for Wall Street dealmaking.

Wall Street's premier investment bank, which advised on some of the biggest M&A transactions across the world in 2021, said this week it would not shy away from handing out hefty bonuses to retain top talent, echoing comment from other banks.

