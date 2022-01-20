Hear Blinken lay out case for why world should care about Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States is refining any potential plans as tensions heighten between Russia and Ukraine. “We have been consulting with allies and deployments and refining plans for all scenarios,” she said. “We have always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank and those conversations and discussions have certainly been a part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts now for several weeks.”The European Union’s top diplomat said that the union would keep its diplomats in Ukraine for the time being, saying there was no...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 19 HOURS AGO