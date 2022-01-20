ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hear Blinken lay out case for why world should care about Ukraine

 4 days ago
United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks on the...

Related
The Independent

What exactly could the United States do to aid Ukraine if Russia invades

The first shipment of the United States’ $200 million security support package for Ukraine has arrived in Kiev as tensions grow over the prospect of Moscow invading its neighbour with tens of thousands of Russian troops gathered at the border. High-level talks took place beteen US and Russian ministers last week while President Joe Biden ramped up his rhetoric to urge Russia’s Vladimir Putin not to attack Ukraine.Mr Biden initially said last week: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion and we end up having to fight about what to do and what to not do, etcetera,” before...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Psaki says US is ‘refining plans for all scenarios’ in Ukraine

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that the United States is refining any potential plans as tensions heighten between Russia and Ukraine. “We have been consulting with allies and deployments and refining plans for all scenarios,” she said. “We have always said we would reinforce our allies on the eastern flank and those conversations and discussions have certainly been a part of what our national security officials have been discussing with their counterparts now for several weeks.”The European Union’s top diplomat said that the union would keep its diplomats in Ukraine for the time being, saying there was no...
FOREIGN POLICY
Sergey Lavrov
The Independent

US Embassy in Ukraine requests departure of nonessential staff, report says

The US Embassy in Kyiv has requested that the State Department authorise the departure of all nonessential personnel and their families, reports say.Citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, CNN says that the departures could start soon, with an announcement coming in just days. Bloomberg published a similar report.A State Department spokesperson told CNN that there is “nothing to announce at this time,” adding that rigorous contingency planning is conducted as always in the event the security situation deteriorates.A source close to the Ukrainian government says that Kyiv has been informed and that evacuations of diplomatic families could begin...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Blinken in Ukraine as tensions with Russia soar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will move on to Berlin to meet with allies, and on Friday will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. The hastily arranged trip aims to show U.S. support for Ukraine and impress on Russia the need for de-escalation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki underscored the urgency. “We’re now at a...
U.S. POLITICS
#Ukraine#Russian
CBS News

Secretary Antony Blinken meets with Ukraine's president about escalating tensions with Russia

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday to discuss the escalating tensions with Russia. Timothy Frye, the Marshall D. Shulman professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia University and author of "Weak Strongman: The Limits of Power in Putin's Russia," Timothy Frye explains what the U.S. is promising Ukraine.
FOREIGN POLICY
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
Russia
mediaite.com

Tucker Carlson Slams ‘Totally Ignorant’ GOP Senator for Urging Sanctions Against Russia: ‘Just Reading the Script’

Tucker Carlson opened Monday’s show by arguing that imposing harsh sanctions on Russia would end up negatively impacting the United States. In the process, he called Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) “totally ignorant.”. Carlson has repeatedly cautioned against antagonizing Russia over Ukraine. “The Chinese government is the only certain...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNN

CNN

