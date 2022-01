Unlocking the Dragon in Nobody Saves the World, is the ultimate pinnacle. It is the final form you will unlock at it is literally a beast of a form. The Dragon is huge and commands respect, fully befitting the time it takes to unlock it. As you would expect the Dragon is armed with good stats as well as some fiery attacks and abilities which allow it to command the battlefield with ease. Despite this though it still takes some getting used to, to really get the most out of this form. Thankfully, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know about this flying red beast, to make you a pro with the Dragon in Nobody Saves the World in no time.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO