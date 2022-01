WACO, Texas (KWTX) - If you use apps like Venmo, CashApp or PayPal for your small business, you should be aware of tax reporting changes that went into affect this year. Third-party payment networks like Venmo, CashApp or Zelle are now required to report if you receive payments totaling $600 or more for goods and services. This is different than in the past, when the threshold was $20,000, and there had to be more than 200 transactions in a year.

INCOME TAX ・ 3 HOURS AGO