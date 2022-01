A State of Play presentation could be here in early February. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the most anticipated titles of 2022. Fans are rabid for more information after suffering a long five-year wait since the release of the first game in the series. After being bumped back from a late 2021 release due to the ongoing pandemic, fans are less than six weeks away from Guerrilla’s next game-changing hit. Over the past few months, PlayStation has released tidbits of new information little by little, and it looks like a major presentation may be coming very soon. According to trusted industry insider Tom Henderson, a new State of Play event could be coming as soon as February 3, which would be the right timing for a final preview of Aloy’s new adventure.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO