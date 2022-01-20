Cub Center Chats

“Sing for joy in the LORD, O you righteous ones.” Psalm 33:1 NASBS. Rest assured, beloved, the promises of the Lord will never fail those who are in Christ Jesus, for the God of Israel is a God who cannot lie. He is the only true God Who holds everything together by the breath of His word. In Him is life, and there is life in no other. And the eternal life that He has given is guaranteed in His Son Jesus Christ, Who gave Himself as a living sacrifice to all whom the Father has given to Him. Yes, my brothers and sisters, it is true, you are the royal inheritance that God has given His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ. With this knowledge, should you not rejoice now, regardless of your circumstances? Think for just a minute. Though you may suffer now for a little while in this broken world that is affected by sin, at the appointed time, you will be raised to an eternal kingdom where righteousness reigns and sin and death will never touch you again.

RELIGION ・ 6 DAYS AGO