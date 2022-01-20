ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cub Center Chats

olneyenterprise.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho’s trying to mess with my head? January blasted in with bells and whistles but is now rushing head over heels to make an exit. What’s the rush?? All the Christmas lights and decorations have yet to be stowed away, and except for the few days of deep freeze weather, we...

www.olneyenterprise.com

Comments / 0

Related
twincitieslive.com

1/14 Host Chat

Jamie Preuss is filling in as co-host on this Free for All Friday. Plus she shares her new favorite beverage of Hot Buttered Rum with Elizabeth. Our Programming Director Mandy brings in her new pup, Bruce the Basset Hound in celebration of “National Dress Up Your Pet Day”!
PETS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Delivery#Cub Center Chats#Wheels
iheart.com

Tumbling Jack Russell terrier fails dog show and becomes internet sensation

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
ANIMALS
stmarynow.com

Get It Growing: A chat about Citrus

Citrus holds year-round interest in the garden and landscape. For starters, citrus are evergreen trees and shrubs native to subtropical and tropical regions of Asia. They originated at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains from trifoliate citrus (Citrus trifoliate). Citrus trees generally are only winter-hardy in USDA plant hardiness zones...
GARDENING
olneyenterprise.com

“Joy Everlasting”

“Sing for joy in the LORD, O you righteous ones.” Psalm 33:1 NASBS. Rest assured, beloved, the promises of the Lord will never fail those who are in Christ Jesus, for the God of Israel is a God who cannot lie. He is the only true God Who holds everything together by the breath of His word. In Him is life, and there is life in no other. And the eternal life that He has given is guaranteed in His Son Jesus Christ, Who gave Himself as a living sacrifice to all whom the Father has given to Him. Yes, my brothers and sisters, it is true, you are the royal inheritance that God has given His only begotten Son, Jesus Christ. With this knowledge, should you not rejoice now, regardless of your circumstances? Think for just a minute. Though you may suffer now for a little while in this broken world that is affected by sin, at the appointed time, you will be raised to an eternal kingdom where righteousness reigns and sin and death will never touch you again.
RELIGION
MarketWatch

Shake Shack launching limited-time Buffalo Chicken sandwich

Shake Shack Inc. launched a limited-time Buffalo-spice menu that includes a Buffalo Chicken sandwich and Buffalo-spiced French fries with cheese, starting Tuesday for customers using the app. The menu will be available nationwide from Jan. 28 through April 25. The burger chain is also introducing two limited-time shakes: The Wake & Shake made with coffee, orange zest, maple syrup and vanilla custard; and the Chocolate Pie Shake with chocolate ganache and croissant cookie crumbles. Shake Shack said earlier this month that 2021 revenue is expected to beat Street expectations. Shake Shack stock has sunk 41.7% over the past year while the S&P 500 index has gained 13.4%.
RESTAURANTS
olneyenterprise.com

“The Dress” # 2 in the series “Young Teachers of the Past”

I looked at the dress as it was displayed on a mannequin at the Olney Heritage Museum. I was fascinated with the style and beauty of the dress from the 1930s era, and the history connected to it. It was owned by Willie Ida Leberman Wainwright, mother of Carla Wainwright Perry.
OLNEY, TX
The Independent

Chef who cooked for the Queen reveals the best way to get crispy bacon

A Michelin-starred chef who has cooked for royalty has revealed his top tips for frying up crispy bacon.Jeff Baker, whose restaurant Pool Court in Leeds won the city its first Michelin star in 1995, has previously cooked for the Queen and is now the executive development chef at online butcher Farmison & Co.He said the secret to getting the perfect bacon rasher is to make sure the frying pan is hot before putting the meat in.Speaking to the Daily Star, Baker said that the “best way” to cook bacon is “on a medium to high heat pan with a small...
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd Drops Photos From a Wild Wedding Getaway With His Lady Love That Say, Basically, Nope, No ‘Chance’ We’ve Ever Had So Much Fun

“Ain’t no party like a Floyd/Noonan party, cause a Floyd/Noonan party don’t stop!”. Young & Restless’ Conner Floyd took time out from playing the emotion-heavy role of Chance Chancellor, who is struggling with PTSD following an explosion while also trying to bond as a family with his wife Abby and their new son, Dominic, to travel back to his home state of Texas for a family get-together. And if his social media photos are anything to go by, it was a really good time!
CELEBRITIES
olneyenterprise.com

“Binding”

It was the most significant spiritual moment of our marriage. And it happened 22 years after we said, “I do.” How many times have we sat with other men and women in Sunday school classes, discussing Paul’s incredibly difficult instruction to the Ephesians: “Husbands, love your wives as Christ loved the church and gave Himself up for her.” Yet, the idea felt abstract. What does it mean, really? We all wondered. How can a mere man love like Christ? How can he present his wife to Jesus, holy and blameless? How can he really help to sanctify her while he struggles with his own sin problems? Even the most loving and God-honoring husband is flawed, after all, so what about all of those regular husbands out there? Was Paul asking too much of men?
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy