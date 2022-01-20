ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks give up on rebound rally

By Anneken Tappe
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
The rebound just wasn't meant to be. After rallying for much of the day, Wall Street's major indexes dropped into negative territory in the...

Motley Fool

10 Reasons the Stock Market Could Crash in 2022

Although the stock market is a money machine over the long run, crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. Any of these 10 factors could be the catalyst that sends the S&P 500 sharply lower in 2022. Since the benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) bottomed out in...
Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks That Could Pay You Forever

Dividend stocks are a smart way for investors to counter the effects of inflation. These income-generating companies can make long-term investors a lot richer. Consumer prices jumped 7% in 2021, the highest rate since 1982, while producer prices surged 9.7% in December from a year ago, the greatest year-over-year increase on record. In a period of runaway inflation and slowing economic growth, there remains one constant that investors can count on: the reliability of dividend stocks to see them through.
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Friday, Nasdaq books worst week since March 2020

U.S. stock indexes closed lower Friday, capping another punishing week for growth and technology stocks as investors await a Federal Reserve update next week on how aggressively interest rates may rise and financial conditions tighten to tame inflation. The Nasdaq Composite Index led the three stock benchmarks lower Friday, ending down 2.7%, but off 7.6% for the week, which was its worst weekly decline since March 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq also entered correction territory mid-week, commonly measured as at least a 10% decline from its recent record close, and recorded its worst start to a year through Friday since the 2008 global financial crisis. Rising 10-year Treasury yields, up about 25 basis points near 1.74% this year, also have pressured speculative stocks and total returns of riskier assets. The S&P 500 index tumbled 1.9% Friday and 5.7% for the week, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3% for the session and 4.6% for the week, pulled lower in part by jitters about pinched margins as major banks kicked off fourth-quarter earnings.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Motley Fool

Can Bitcoin Hit $100,000 in 2022?

Among the cryptocurrencies, many analysts like to place aggressive price targets on is Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC). On the Jan. 5 episode of "The Crypto Show" on Backstage Pass, Fool.com contributor Chris MacDonald and The Motley Fool's Eric Bleeker discussed some of the price targets around Bitcoin, and whether this token could hit $100,000 this year.
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
