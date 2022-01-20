ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karlie Kloss Goes Brunette and Ends Her 10-Year Reign as a Blonde

Cover picture for the articleKarlie Kloss is now the third model that has decided to say farewell to her blonde roots. "After a decade of being a blonde, i finally crossed over to the dark side," she wrote in her January 19 Instagram post, showing off her fresh new hair color. The two photos and...

