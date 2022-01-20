ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emily Simpson Says Vicki Gunvalson’s Ex Steve Lodge “Was An Opportunist” And “The Red Flags Were There”

By Kim Stempel
 3 days ago
Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson really has bad luck with men. And she has picked some real winners, like alleged cancer scammer Brooks Ayers .

It looked like Vicki might have found the right man to fill her love tank in Steve Lodge . There were rumors that Vicki needed her man to get down on bended knee to save her job on RHOC .

Steve popped the question in April 2019. Vicki left the show after being demoted and busied herself with lashing out at RHOC . Emily Simpson became a favorite target, with Vicki slamming Emily as “one of the worst casting decisions Bravo has ever made.” Oof.

In October 2021, Vicki announced that she and Steve had ended their relationship . “There is no fault with either person, we are just going in different directions,” Vicki stated.

But the good vibes were short-lived, because soon Vicki accused Steve of cheating on her . In an Instagram post shared by @commentsbybravo , Vicki and Tamra Judge discussed Steve in the comments. Vicki wrote, “He used me, he lied to me, he’s been dating a 36-year-old and is not what he portrays himself to be.”

Then Steve fired back. “ Vicki’s telling a pathetic lie for drama and attention, that should not be surprising to anyone,” he said. Steve claimed that he broke up with Vicki in December of 2020, but she wouldn’t accept it.

As if it was possible, things became even messier when Steve announced his engagement to Janice Carlson on December 20, 2021. Vicki wasn’t happy for the lovebirds. “Only a narcissist would move out of my home in September and be engaged in December,” Vicki said of Steve . She also called her ex “ a fame whore and is all about staying relevant .”

Vicki’s bestie Tamra said that Vicki told her that she chased Steve out of a restaurant . That seems totally normal.

Vicki’s former RHOC co-star Emily wasn’t surprised that Vicki and Steve broke up . Emily explained, “At their engagement, her brother told me they were never going to get married, so hello, no I was not surprised at all.” Yikes! Maybe Vicki’s brother should have clued her in.

On January 18, US Weekly reported that Emily appeared on the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast and admitted that she saw some issues with Steve . “I wasn’t surprised [about their split] just because when we were at her engagement party I remember talking to Vicki’s brother and her brother told me at the engagement party that they were never gonna get married and [Steve] wasn’t into her,” Emily shared. “So, I was like, ‘Wow, that was a lot.’” It certainly was.

“I felt like he was an opportunist and I think the red flags were there,” Emily added. She continued, “I just think Vicki wanted her love tank filled and she wanted it to work out and she wanted to see the best him. She thought they had a future together, but I think he was, you know, in it for the camera time or whatever, and then he moved on,” Emily stated. “So, you know, I feel badly for her.”

While Vicki and Emily may have a bumpy history, Emily would like to see Vicki hold an orange again. Are you sure, Emily?

“I wouldn’t mind Vicki back on the show,” Emily stated. “I think Vicki’s good on the show. I think she’s funny and I think she’s quirky and I think she says funny things and I think she does funny things and I think she’s good TV.”

TELL US- DID VICKI MISS STEVE’S RED FLAGS? ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT EMILY WANTS VICKI BACK ON RHOC? DO YOU THINK STEVE IS AN OPPORTUNIST?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

