The city of Carpinteria is preparing to hold district elections for City Council seats beginning in 2022 and has released three draft maps depicting the five potential voting districts. The maps, which incorporate community ideas and requirements of the Voting Rights Act, will be presented and discussed at the upcoming City Council meeting on Monday, Jan. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 5775 Carpinteria Ave. Members of the public are welcome to attend the meeting to learn more and/or to comment on the maps that are under consideration. Feedback from the meeting will be used to update the maps for consideration at the council’s Feb. 21 meeting.

CARPINTERIA, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO