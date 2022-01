In November of 2021, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo™ celebrated its 19th year of highlighting wine in agriculture. Since its inaugural event in 2003, the Rodeo Uncorked!® International Wine Competition has grown from 217 entries, to a total 2,862 entries in 2022, with 480 of those from Texas. Similarly, the Texas wine industry has skyrocketed. In 2003, there were 70 wineries in the state: today there are over 500, making Texas the fifth largest wine producing state in the nation.

