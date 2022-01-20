Anthony Yarde will beat Joe Smith Jr. says Tunde Ajayi

By Hector Gonzalez – This story doesn’t begin with George Kambosos Jr. beating Teofimo Lopez or with Vasiliy Lomachenko losing his belts to Teofimo Lopez. This story actually begins back in 2010 when Top Rank made a move to set up fighters with extensive amateur records to immediate world title fights. It begins with Top Rank fighter Guillermo Rigondeuax getting a shot at the interim WBC belt after only 6 fights. In 2014, Zou Shimings, another Top Rank fighter was given a shot at the WBO international flyweight belt on his very first fight. That same year, Vasiliy Lomachenko was jumped over the line and made the WBO featherweight mandatory after just 1 fight. And in that same year Naoya Inoue, another Top Rank Fighter was given a shot at the WBO flyweight title after only 6 fights.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO