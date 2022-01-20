ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anthony Yarde will beat Joe Smith Jr. says Tunde Ajayi

BoxingNews24.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKO King Anthony Yarde (22-2, 21 KOs) is the no.1 contender for American Joe Smith Jr.’s WBO World Light-Heavyweight title, and that fight is likely to happen this year. (Photo credit: Queensberry Promotions) The Ilford man is now on a mission to clean up the 175lb division after...

BoxingNews24.com

Is George Kambosos Jr. the undisputed 135-lb champion? WBC president Suliaman dances around question

By Sean Jones: WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman sounded like a politician on Thursday when asked if George Kambosos Jr. is the undisputed lightweight champion or not. In response to the question by DAZN, Sulaiman launched into a long-winded, convoluted answer that ultimately made no sense. Unless this is what Sulaiman’s process is like, he sounded like he was dodging the question by rambling at length, going in different directions without answering the simple question on whether Kambosos is the undisputed champion or not.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Boxing Results: Gary Russell Upset by Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo in AC!

By Ken Hissner: At the Borgata Hotel Casino, in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Saturday over Showtime in association with Premier Boxing Champions Tom Brown (TGB Promotions) and Showtime presented in the Main Event returning after almost 23 months WBC World Featherweight champion “Mr.” Gary Russell, Jr., defended his title for the sixth time losing a majority decision to unbeaten No. 2 ranked Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BoxingNews24.com

Gervonta Davis being protected says Gary Russell Jr

By Allan Fox: Gary Russell Jr. says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is being “Protected” by his handlers at Mayweather Promotions, and they don’t want to mess up the “investment” that they got. WBC featherweight champion Russell Jr. says he wanted to fight Tank Davis...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

How Can They Compare “Sugar” Ray Robinson to Other Boxers?

By Ken Hissner: They talk about Saul “Canelo” Alvarez being No. 1. He ran for the last seven rounds of the first Gennadiy Golovkin fight and got a gift draw. A fair draw, and there wouldn’t have been a rematch than what?. Philly’s now deceased trainer once...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

The Father Effect: JC Chavez Jnr Restoring Reputation?

By Gav Duthie: Any sportsman heading into the same field with a successful father behind him has it tough. If your father was one of the greatest ever to do it, then it’s twice as hard. In truth, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, in his own right, has been a...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

It’s Devin Haney’s turn. Loma lost, let’s move on!

By Hector Gonzalez – This story doesn’t begin with George Kambosos Jr. beating Teofimo Lopez or with Vasiliy Lomachenko losing his belts to Teofimo Lopez. This story actually begins back in 2010 when Top Rank made a move to set up fighters with extensive amateur records to immediate world title fights. It begins with Top Rank fighter Guillermo Rigondeuax getting a shot at the interim WBC belt after only 6 fights. In 2014, Zou Shimings, another Top Rank fighter was given a shot at the WBO international flyweight belt on his very first fight. That same year, Vasiliy Lomachenko was jumped over the line and made the WBO featherweight mandatory after just 1 fight. And in that same year Naoya Inoue, another Top Rank Fighter was given a shot at the WBO flyweight title after only 6 fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Evan Holyfield: “My goal for 2022 is to remain undefeated”

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (January 21, 2022) – Unbeaten prospect Evan Holyfield, the son of legendary heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, will look to kick off what he hopes to be a big 2022 campaign when he takes on Chris Rollins in a six-round bout on the non-televised undercard this Saturday, January 22 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Magsayo Upsets Russel Jr, Matias Scores TKO Over Ananyan

Unbeaten Mark Magsayo defeated longtime champion Gary Russell Jr. by majority decision Saturday night to capture the WBC Featherweight World Championship in the SHOWTIME main event from Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, N.J. in a Premier Boxing Champions event that was brimming with action from the telecast opener to its conclusion.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
BoxingNews24.com

Gary Russell Jr wants Tank Davis after Mark Magsayo fight

By Allan Fox: WBA World featherweight champion Gary Russell Jr says he wants to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in his next contest after he takes care of Mark Magsayo this Saturday night on February 22, at the Borgata Hotel Casino, Atlantic City. Russell (31-1-1, 18 KOs) believes that...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia says announcement soon for April fight

By Jim Calfa: Ryan Garcia says there will be an announcement “coming soon” for his next fight on April 23rd on DAZN. However, it’s already been leaked that the unbeaten 23-year-old King Ry is facing Tevin Farmer next. The former IBF 130-lb champion Farmer (30-5-1, 6 KOs)...
COMBAT SPORTS
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury vs. Dillian Whyte purse bid extended to Jan.26th

By Jack Tiernan: The purse bid for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury’s ordered fight against mandatory Dillian Whyte has been extended to January 26th. This is due to a deal being worked on to have Anthony Joshua and Whyte paid a step aside so that Fury (31-0-1, 22 KOs) and IBF/WBA/WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk can meet for the undisputed championship next.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Andre Ward says Spence vs. Ugas winner should fight Crawford

By Max Schramm: Andre Ward wants the winner of the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas welterweight unification fight to face WBO 147-lb champion Terence Crawford in their next contest. Ward says he doesn’t want to hear the naysayer’s comments about a fight between Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) and IBF/WBC...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Keith Thurman shouldn’t be on PPV against Mario Barrios

By Dan Ambrose: The decision by PBC to stick Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman’s comeback fight against Mario Barrios on FOX Sports PPV on February 5th is a move that will almost surely result in only a small number of fans purchasing it. As bad as Thurman has...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

My Past Experiences with Heavyweight Champ “Iron” Mike Tyson!

By Ken Hissner: There have been many articles written on “Iron” Mike Tyson in the past and even currently. This writer would like to tell of my own experiences with Tyson. This writer first met Tyson at the age of fifteen in June of 1982 at the home of Camile Ewald and Tyson’s trainer Cus D’Amato in the Catskills. I’d met who would be Tyson’s first manager Jim Jacobs the year before in New York at his office.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Bob Arum wants Deontay Wilder vs. Jared Anderson fight

By Allan Fox: Promoter Bob Arum says he wants to set up a fight between former WBC heavyweight champion and his young 22-year-old prospect Jared Anderson by the end of 2022. The Top Rank boss Arum believes that the 6’4″ Toledo, Ohio native Anderson (11-0, 11 KOs) will be ready to defeat ‘The Bronze Bomber’ Wilder by that time to become America’s #1 heavyweight.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Anthony Joshua is a “Spent force” says Colin Hart

By Charles Brun: Writer Colin Hart believes that Anthony Joshua is now a “spent force” at age 32 after suffering recent upset losses to Oleksandr Usyk and Andy Ruiz Jr. Joshua has proven to be unadaptable, and those types don’t last in the sport. According to Hart,...
COMBAT SPORTS

