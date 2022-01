Megan Thee Stallion is proof that your dreams can come true...if you tweet them. On May 27, 2014, she tweeted, “I need a team [because] I promise this rap shit gone take off for me.” Over seven years later, Megan’s rap career has proven so successful that her pre-household status tweet is literally reaching unexpected heights. On Jan. 18, Twitter unveiled a new billboard campaign featuring photos of celebrities like Megan and their tweets about career goals that came to fruition.

