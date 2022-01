I will confess that I was in denial about this for years, but it's true that there are tarantulas in Missouri. As much as I hate to admit it, you really shouldn't fear them. Once I learned that there really are these big hairy spiders in Missouri, I convinced myself they were only in the most extreme southern parts of the state. Missouri Department's map confirms that's not really true. Yes, they're much more common in southern areas, but their map shows you can see them in counties south of I-70.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO