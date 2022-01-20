ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Insurers Could Spend Millions for Ivermectin Rx for COVID-19

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
 3 days ago

THURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Insurers could prevent substantial waste by restricting prescription coverage for inappropriate use of ivermectin for

MONDAY, Jan. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- U.S. insurers are paying millions of dollars a year to cover the cost of ivermectin for COVID-19 patients despite a lack of proof the anti-parasitic drug is effective against the virus, a new study finds. Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the World Health Organization say ivermectin pills — typically used to treat parasitic infections like worms — should not be used for COVID-19, except in clinical studies. ...
Despite lack of evidence it treats COVID, ivermectin prescriptions still being paid for by health insurers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Ivermectin continues to be a lightning rod topic during the coronavirus pandemic. Although many people are using the medication as a COVID-19 treatment option, there’s very little evidence that the drug actually fights the virus. Despite all this, a new study reveals health insurers are still paying for patients wanting the controversial drug.
Biden says U.S. schools will get 10 million more COVID-19 tests per month

The Biden administration said Wednesday it will provide 10 million more COVID-19 tests to U.S. schools each month as it tries to keep classrooms open and mollify teachers’ unions that have demanded safety upgrades amid the omicron wave. The allotment will consist of 5 million rapid tests to help...
Government ‘considering pause’ to NHS Covid vaccine mandate

The government is considering pausing its plans to make coronavirus vaccination mandatory for NHS staff, according to a report, over fears that some 70,000 health service staff could be lost as a result.The new rules are set to come into force on 1 April – with the necessary gap between doses meaning that staff who have not received their first jab by 3 February will soon start to receive letters of dismissal.Both the Royal College of Nursing and Royal College of Midwives have separately called upon Sajid Javid, the health secretary, to halt the move voted for by MPs last...
At-Home COVID-19 Tests To Be Covered By Insurance

MADISON – Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, health insurance plans in Wisconsin will be required to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests for their members. The new requirement was announced Thursday by the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Gov. Tony Evers’ office. The guidelines, as outlined by the Biden Administration, require at-home COVID-19 tests to be free or reimbursed by insurers. Health plans and insurance companies are incentivized to set up a network of pharmacies or retailers so their members can conveniently order or pick up these tests that will be covered up front.
U.S. COVID-19 Cases Top 65 Million Amid Omicron Surge

The U.S. is topping another milestone with more than 65-million COVID-19 cases as of this weekend. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University also say more than 850-thousand deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic. The fast-moving Omicron variant is blamed for most of the new cases. Hospitals in...
Risk for Diabetes Increased for Pediatric Patients With COVID-19

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Patients aged younger than 18 years with diagnosed COVID-19 have an increased risk for newly diagnosed diabetes >30 days after acute infection, according to research published in the Jan. 14 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Here's How to Get Your Free Home COVID Test Kits

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Home COVID tests are now available at no cost to most Americans, as part of the Biden administration's effort to increase testing around the United States. Folks can buy home tests online or in stores and be fully reimbursed by their private insurance,...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Woman tested positive on Covid-19 and decided to hang out with friends, infected her fully vaccinated elderly friend who later died of the virus

United States is seeing record high Covid-19 numbers as we entered the new year with Omicron officially becoming the dominant variant in almost every single state across the country. Many schools were forced to switch to virtual learning once again, while others are enforcing mask mandates for students, teachers and staff in an effort to keep the in-person learning.
Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
