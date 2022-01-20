U.S. Insurers Could Spend Millions for Ivermectin Rx for COVID-19

MADISON – Starting Saturday, Jan. 15, health insurance plans in Wisconsin will be required to cover the cost of over-the-counter, at-home COVID-19 tests for their members. The new requirement was announced Thursday by the state Office of the Commissioner of Insurance and Gov. Tony Evers’ office. The guidelines, as outlined by the Biden Administration, require at-home COVID-19 tests to be free or reimbursed by insurers. Health plans and insurance companies are incentivized to set up a network of pharmacies or retailers so their members can conveniently order or pick up these tests that will be covered up front.
