Nearly Half of U.S. Adults Gained Weight During First Year of Pandemic

Pregnancy is one of the most challenging milestones that a woman goes through. From carrying the fetus in the body for nine long months to the painful labor and childbirth, the female body has to suffer hardships beyond one can imagine. In many ways the struggles of pregnancy and childbirth are life-changing for most women. And one of such challenges is gaining weight. Though weight gain during pregnancy is part of a normal process, there are limits to how much one should gain. But no matter what, when you see your body gain all that extra weight and you see yourself undergo a sudden change, you are bound to panic and be concerned about it.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO