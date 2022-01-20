ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Study Finds Vaccine Booster 'Neutralizes' Omicron

By Robert Preidt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If you need more proof that a third shot of COVID vaccine is...

World Economic Forum

New study shows impact of boosters on protection against Omicron

Traditional regimens of COVID-19 vaccines do not neutralize the fast-spreading Omicron variant according to an MGH, MIT, and Harvard study. Individuals who received three doses of the mRNA vaccine had very significant neutralization against the Omicron variant, as opposed to those with two doses. An additional “booster” dose of Moderna...
SCIENCE
Seeking Alpha

Small South African study finds mRNA COVID boosters don't prevent Omicron infections

A study from South Africa of seven participants found that mRNA COVID-19 boosters failed to prevent infections from the Omicron variant. Results, published in The Lancet, were based on a group of seven German visitors to the country who experienced Omicron breakthrough infections. Five were women and two were men. All were between the ages of 25 and 39 years old.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time

Boosters Are Effective Against Delta and Omicron Variants in Studies

Booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines increased protection against both the Delta and Omicron variants in three studies that looked at infections, hospital admissions and deaths in thousands of U.S. patients. Third doses of messenger RNA vaccines made by Moderna Inc. and the partnership of Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE were...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Weather Channel

Fourth Booster Shot Provides Limited Protection Against Omicron, Finds Preliminary Study in Israel

The new coronavirus variant Omicron has been spreading like wildfire across the globe since December. The rapid rise in the new COVID-19 cases caught many countries by surprise and resulted in extending the pandemic-related restrictions. Omicron’s transmissibility, severity, and ability to dodge vaccine-induced protection has been under intense scrutiny for nearly two months now. And we are finally getting some concrete answers.
WORLD
Nature.com

mRNA booster immunization elicits potent neutralizing serum activity against the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

The Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2 is causing a rapid increase in infections across the globe. This new variant of concern carries an unusually high number of mutations in key epitopes of neutralizing antibodies on the viral spike glycoprotein, suggesting potential immune evasion. Here we assessed serum neutralizing capacity in longitudinal cohorts of vaccinated and convalescent individuals, as well as monoclonal antibody activity against Omicron using pseudovirus neutralization assays. We report a near-complete lack of neutralizing activity against Omicron in polyclonal sera from individuals vaccinated with two doses of the BNT162b2 COVID-19 vaccine and from convalescent individuals, as well as resistance to different monoclonal antibodies in clinical use. However, mRNA booster immunizations in vaccinated and convalescent individuals resulted in a significant increase of serum neutralizing activity against Omicron. This study demonstrates that booster immunizations can critically improve the humoral immune response against the Omicron variant.
SCIENCE
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news - live: New BA.2 variant ‘under investigation’ as ministers ‘consider delaying’ NHS vaccine mandate

Health authorities are investigating BA.2, a lineage of the Omicron variant, after it was found to have caused hundreds of coronavirus cases in England.Some 426 cases of the new sub-variant have been identified in England, with 146 in London and 97 in the South East, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said. This compares with the previous total of 53 cases detected up until 10 January.Unlike the original Omicron variant, which accounts for the majority of cases in the UK, BA.2 does not have the specific mutation that was used to first track and compare it against Delta last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Resistant to Monoclonal Antibodies – But Neutralized by Vaccine Booster

The Omicron variant was detected for the first time in South Africa in November 2021 and has since spread to many countries. It is expected to become the dominant variant within a few weeks or months. Initial epidemiological studies show that the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the currently dominant virus (the Delta variant). It is capable of spreading to individuals who have received two vaccine doses and to previously infected individuals. Scientists from the Institut Pasteur and the Vaccine Research Institute, in collaboration with KU Leuven (Leuven, Belgium), Orléans Regional Hospital, Hôpital Européen Georges Pompidou (AP-HP), Inserm and the CNRS, studied the sensitivity of the Omicron variant to monoclonal antibodies used in clinical practice to prevent severe forms of the disease in people at risk, as well as to antibodies in the blood of individuals previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 or vaccinated. They compared this sensitivity with that of the Delta variant. The scientists demonstrated that Omicron is much less sensitive to neutralizing antibodies than Delta. The scientists then analyzed the blood of people who had received two doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine. Five months after vaccination, the antibodies in the blood were no longer capable of neutralizing Omicron. This loss of efficacy was also observed in individuals who had been infected with SARS-CoV-2 within the past 12 months. Administering a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine or a single vaccine dose in previously infected individuals led to a significant increase in antibody levels that was sufficient to neutralize Omicron. Omicron is therefore much less sensitive to the anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies currently used in clinical practice or obtained after two vaccine doses.
SCIENCE

