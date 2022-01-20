ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cat Does a Very Weird Thing When He Hears His Favorite Song

abc10.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMusic makes us feel all sorts of emotions, and this cat...

www.abc10.com

Register Citizen

Bono Gets ‘Just So Embarrassed’ When He Hears His Voice on U2’s Early Songs

Bono‘s “bout of embarrassment” with U2 isn’t related to the force-downloaded Songs of Innocence album that hit everyone’s iTunes accounts in 2014. His face flushes “scarlet” when he listens to his own voice on some of the band’s early songs — and when he hears his iconic group’s name.
MUSIC
Revolver

Hear Deafheaven Singer Get Weird on Alto Arc's New Song "Bordello"

Last year, Deafheaven frontman George Clarke threw fans for a loop by swapping his piercing screams for dreamy cleans on the black-gaze progenitors' melodic fourth LP, Infinite Granite. However, that striking musical pivot sounds like a subtle tweak compared to the batshit sound of Clarke's new side project Alto Arc, which he announced today (January 20th) alongside a staggeringly weird lead single called "Bordello.
BEAUTY & FASHION
allkpop.com

Which K-Pop song first comes to mind when you hear the words 'So What'?

Which K-pop song first comes to mind when you hear the words, "So What" ?. It's common for K-pop songs to often overlap in their titles, key words, or theme. One netizen in particular took to an online community forum to discuss which songs first came to mind when hearing the words "So what." The phrase is usually related to the theme of not caring about the world's standards and staying true to yourself in order to keep moving forward toward your dreams.
MUSIC
Mashed

The One Sandwich Subway Employees Wish You'd Never Order

Every restaurant has at least one menu item employees hate making. For Starbucks employees, it's a bad day if someone orders a frappuccino or worse: A drink with a dozen customizations. After all, these are time-consuming and messy. For McDonald's employees, getting an order for unsalted fries is frustrating because it requires a new batch of fries. The truth is most of us either forget or don't realize how much time and effort goes into making our restaurant orders. A milkshake might seem pretty simple, for example, but as The Kitchn notes, a milkshake involves multiple steps and takes several minutes to make.
RESTAURANTS
Radar Online.com

Regina King's Son Said He Was 'Losing His S--t' In Cryptic Twitter Post Just Days Before Allegedly Taking His Own Life

Regina King’s son, who reportedly took his own life earlier this week, said he was “losing his s--t” in his final posts to social media before his tragic passing. According to Ian Alexander Jr.’s Twitter, the aspiring DJ claimed he was “losing his s--t” and felt like his brain was on fire just prior to allegedly taking his own life Wednesday.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

It's Aquarius Season and Things Are About to Get Weird

After a downright chaotic holiday season, we all need a change of pace. Luckily, the Sun is exiting busybody Capricorn and flying into airy, social Aquarius! From January 19 to February 18, Aquarius season marks a time when making tons of connections is your main focus. Air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius are thriving the most this month, and fixed signs Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio are keeping busy.
ASTRONOMY

