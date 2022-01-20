ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Long-Term Outcomes Described for Survivors of Childhood ALL

By Physician’s Briefing Staff
Digital Courier
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTURSDAY, Jan. 20, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- In an article published online Dec. 29 in Cancers, long-term adverse and positive outcomes are described for survivors...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Too much sitting could mean worse outcomes for cancer survivors

(HealthDay)—Beating cancer is a huge feat, but how survivors live their lives afterwards also influences their longevity. A new study shows those who sit too much and are not physically active are much more likely to die early from cancer or any other cause than those who are more active.
CANCER
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wyoming News

Arthritis & the COVID Vaccine: What You Need to Know

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Some arthritis drugs may reduce the effectiveness of COVID vaccines, according to the Arthritis Foundation, which also offers advice on booster shots. Research is limited, but evidence suggests that disease-modifying drugs used for arthritis may reduce the response of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, according to the foundation. A small study of 133 fully vaccinated people taking immunosuppressive medications found...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childhood#Tursday#Healthday News
Lawrence Post

Pregnant mother, who was not vaccinated due to her beliefs, gave birth to her 6th child before she died of COVID and pneumonia related to the virus

The 27-year-old mom of six reportedly died after battling COVID-19 and pneumonia related to the virus. Her husband said that he and his wife were not vaccinated due to their beliefs. The mother was pregnant with their sixth child when the couple caught COVID-19. The woman from Texas, Crystal Hernandez,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Wyoming News

COVID Boosters Keep Older Americans Out of Hospitals: CDC

FRIDAY, Jan. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The risk of hospitalization for COVID-19 among older Americans is far higher for those who are unvaccinated than for those who are fully vaccinated and have had a booster shot, new government data shows. The differences were stark: In December, unvaccinated people 50 and older were 17 times more likely to be hospitalized with COVID-19 than those who had completed the initial immunization series, but hadn't yet received a booster, according to statistics published Thursday on the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Father-of-two, 44, whose brain fog, lethargy and joint pain was dismissed by NHS doctors as being 'all in his head' reveals how he finally learned he was going through 'male menopause'

A man who experienced the so-called 'male menopause' has revealed how NHS doctors initially told him his symptoms were 'all in his head' before he was finally diagnosed with low testosterone levels. Ross Tomkins, 44, of Ponteland near Newcastle Upon Tyne, spent years suffering from memory loss, lethargy and joint...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Science Says Pomegranates Could Help Increase Our Endurance as We Age

Pomegranates are known for their unique sweet-meets-tart flavor. Intriguing taste aside, the fruit boasts plenty of health benefits thanks to the antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and dietary fiber packed inside. Per new research published in JAMA Network Open, pomegranates could also boost muscle endurance and metabolic health in seniors. The reason? After we consume this fruit, our microbiomes make a postbiotic called Urolithin A, which researchers out of the University of Washington say can protect against frailty and increase mitochondrial health as we age.
SCIENCE
verywellhealth.com

What Does Cancer Smell Like?

The earlier cancer is detected and treated, the better your outlook. Researchers are always trying to find ways to detect cancer at an early stage. However, early detection can be challenging as some cancers only start to show symptoms at a very advanced stage. Researchers are currently exploring the possibility of detecting the odor of cancer to help reach a diagnosis sooner.
CANCER
Nature.com

Long-term outcome following surgical treatment of posttraumatic tethered cord syndrome: a retrospective population-based cohort stud

Retrospective population-based cohort study. To investigate the long-term outcome following surgery for posttraumatic spinal cord tethering (PSCT). Publicly funded tertiary care center. Methods. Patients surgically treated for PSCT between 2005"“2020 were identified and included. No patients were excluded or lost to follow-up. Medical records and imaging data were retrospectively reviewed....
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy