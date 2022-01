Actress Reese Witherspoon has revealed her goals towards staying healthy this year and many of her famous friends and fans, including celebrity chef Ina Garten, have shared their hilarious responses to it.On 10 January, Witherspoon shared a video, discussing how much she’s been thinking about her daily life, on Instagram.She noted that she’s working on a few new everyday habits, as well as sticking with the ones that she’s “trusted for a long time”.“Let’s talk about habits!” The Morning Show star wrote in the caption. “Are there any that have improved your daily life?”She listed the four new things that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO