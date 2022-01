With two seconds left on the clock and possession, the Bears dribble out the inbound pass. Awesome. Exciting. Elated. Those are the words that described the win. The University of Northern Colorado women’s basketball team picked up its first Big Sky win under head coach Kristen Mattio, after four close-but-not-quite games earlier this season. UNC (5-8, 1-4 Big Sky) defeated Eastern Washington (4-13, 2-6 Big Sky), 62-54, at home Saturday afternoon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO