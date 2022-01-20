ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opening Odds for Steelers 2022 Starting Quarterback

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their 2022 quarterback search, and as each day passes, more names seem to be added to their list.

The odds remain the same on Mason Rudolph. Heading into the offseason, he sits at the top of pretty much anyone's bet list as the next starting quarterback for the Steelers. According to BetOnline.ag, however, the list gets a bit mixed afterwards.

Derek Carr sits second with 7/1 odds, followed by Jimmy Garoppolo (15/2), Jameis Winston (9/1), Kenny Pickett (9/1) and Dwayne Haskins (10/1) rounding out the top five.

Carr and Garoppolo are both expected to be on the trading block this offseason. Haskins and Winston are headed towards free agency, but the Steelers are expected to re-sign Haskins this spring.

