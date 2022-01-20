ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

1 million French get 1st vaccine shot ahead of new virus law

WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03isOZ_0dr4X09i00
Virus Outbreak France FILE - Parliament members attend a session of questions to the Government at the French National Assembly in Paris, Jan. 4, 2022. France's parliament is voting Sunday on a bill that would exclude unvaccinated people from restaurants, movie theaters, sports arenas and other venues, the central measure of government efforts to protect hospitals amid record numbers of virus infections. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File) (Francois Mori)

PARIS — (AP) — France's government spokesman said Thursday that more than 1 million adults got their first COVID-19 vaccine shot over the past month, after the government announced a plan to exclude unvaccinated people from all restaurants, sports arenas and other venues.

The French parliament approved the new law over the weekend and the measure is expected to enter into force in the coming days, after the Constitutional Council releases its assessment on Friday.

The so-called vaccine pass “is a new step in our strategy to encourage (vaccination) and ensure maximum protection. It is already producing its effects,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

About 92% of French adults — over 48 million people — are already fully vaccinated, and 94% have received at least one shot.

In addition, the vaccine pass “helped very quickly the (COVID-19) booster campaign,” Attal added.

“France is now in the European leading group regarding its vaccination campaign,” he stressed.

The new law requires full vaccination to enter into restaurants and bars, cinemas, theaters and other leisure and sport facilities, and to take interregional trains and domestic flights. It applies to everyone 16 and over. The government said some exceptions are planned for those who have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Up to now, unvaccinated people have been allowed in if they show a recent negative test.

France this week reported a record number of over 464,000 confirmed cases of infection in a single day, as the spread of the virus in the country is fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant.

On average, over 320,000 cases per day have been recorded over the past week. Yet numbers of new patients admitted into hospitals' intensive care units decreased by 15% over the same period, letting the government hope that the situation will improve in the coming weeks.

Prime Minister Jean Castex and Health Minister Olivier Veran are to hold a news conference on Thursday evening. They are expected to announce a schedule for lifting restrictions in the country, if the virus situation permits.

Current restrictions include working from home at least three days per week when possible and a maximum number of people limited to 2,000 indoors and 5,000 outdoors during events.

___

Follow all AP stories on the pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Disneyland Paris to Require ‘Vaccine Pass’ Following New French Government Laws

According to the official Disneyland Paris website, France has announced the upcoming launch of a Vaccine Pass for all people aged 16 years or older to access leisure activities. Disneyland Paris will follow these government requirements accordingly, however, the exact date and rules for implementation are pending official publication of the law and its implementation decree(s).
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

French National Assembly adopts vaccine pass law

PARIS (Jan 17): The French National Assembly, or the lower house of the Parliament, adopted on Sunday (Jan 16) evening a law which will transform the health pass into a stricter vaccine pass in a bid to curb the country's surging Covid-19 cases. The National Assembly adopted the law by...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Ahead of election, Macron banks on rosy French economy, new jobs

PARIS (Jan 17): President Emmanuel Macron will on Monday tout 21 new foreign investment projects in France and a booming economy as proof his economic reforms have been bearing fruit less than three months before a presidential election in which he is expected to run. During a visit to Alsace...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Attal
The Guardian

French parliament approves vaccine pass law to tackle Covid

France’s parliament has given final approval to the government’s latest measures to tackle Covid-19, including a vaccine pass contested by anti-vaccine protesters. Lawmakers in the lower house of parliament voted 215 in favour to 58 against on Sunday, paving the way for the law to enter force in the coming days.
WORLD
WDBO

Russia sets another daily virus record amid omicron surge

MOSCOW — (AP) — New coronavirus infections in Russia reached an all-time high on Sunday, the third consecutive daily record as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The national coronavirus task force reported 63,205 new infections tallied in 24 hours — a spike of more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Almost half of the 3,187 'Covid patients' in Massachusetts hospitals have been admitted for an unrelated condition, officials reveal

Almost half of 'Covid hospitalizations' in Massachusetts are among people who were admitted for a non-virus related reason. The revelation by state health officials Thursday makes the state the first to differentiate between hospitalizations 'with' Covid versus hospitalizations 'because of' Covid. This failure to differentiate nationwide has led to record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Parliament#Ap#European
WDBO

Taliban talks in Norway raise new debate about recognition

OSLO, Norway — (AP) — A Taliban delegation led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday started three days of talks in Oslo with Western officials and Afghan civil society representatives amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan. The closed-door meetings were taking place at a...
POLITICS
WDBO

Water cannon, tear gas at COVID-19 protests in Brussels

BRUSSELS — (AP) — Police fired water cannons and thick clouds of tear gas Sunday in Brussels to disperse people protesting COVID-19 vaccinations and government restrictions that aim to curb the fast-spreading omicron variant. Police said the protest in the Belgian capital drew an estimated 50,000 people, some...
PROTESTS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Free Press - TFP

Florida Woman Gets 14 Years In Federal Prison, Slapped With $14M In Restitution As Leader Of Fraud Ring

A Florida woman has been sentenced for her role as the leader of an international fraud and money laundering ring. Mary Kathryn Marr, 42, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit money laundering. The Court also ordered Marr to forfeit various assets, which are traceable to proceeds of the offense, and, as part of her sentence, entered a money judgment in the amount of $1.5 million, representing proceeds Marr received as a result of the charged criminal conduct.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
18K+
Followers
47K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy