ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

How Henry Cejudo was prompted to corner Deiveson Figueiredo against Brandon Moreno

By Farah Hannoun
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35s71H_0dr4Vfi200

Henry Cejudo went from Brandon Moreno’s mentor to cornering against him at UFC 270.

UFC flyweight champion Moreno (19-5-2 MMA, 7-2-2 UFC) was a cast member on Season 24 of “The Ultimate Fighter,” which Cejudo coached alongside Joseph Benavidez. Heading into the competition, Moreno was already good friends with Cejudo, but things took an awkward turn when Cejudo didn’t pick Moreno on his team.

That’s because the format of that season of TUF had all 16 flyweights already seeded and with Cejudo unaware of Moreno’s ranking, his protege ended up on Benavidez’s team. Cejudo opted to use his first pick to select Alexandre Pantoja, who was seeded No. 1. That meant that the No. 16 seed automatically went to Benavidez’s team, which happened to be none other than Moreno, which left Cejudo stunned.

Pantoja ended up submitting Moreno to eliminate him from the tournament, a fight that Cejudo refused to coach Pantoja in. Although things seemed cordial at the time, Cejudo says it was a turning point in his relationship with Moreno.

“On January 19th 2019, I was able to win the greatest fight in UFC history. Why? Because the 57 jobs aka the flyweight divisions head was on the chopping block and it was up to me to win and save it! And that I did! I knocked the dude out who was on EPO’s and save a entire division from complete extinction. That being said there is nothing like a good rivalry with former training partners and friends who are now rivals. On April 23rd 2016 Brandon Moreno helped me train for Demetrious Johnson which I was ko’d in the first round. On Dec 3rd 2016 he joined Joseph Benavidez training camp to help beat me. I ended up losing that fight in what many people called robbery. My next step was to fight Brandon Moreno because I had a sour taste in my mouth but he declined to fight me. The UFC wanted us to headline in Mexico City and he decided to fight Sergio Pettis instead. I approached him in person (UFC Retreat 2017) and said “let’s fight” and he replied to me in Spanish “tengo mucho cariño para pelear contigo” which means I have too much love for you to fight you. When he told me that I immediately dropped it. Going on a two fight losing streak and coming back to becoming the Triple C is who I really am. At the end of the day you have a good story line with two country men and a middle man who knows them both. Who wins? I can tell you right now the Flyweights win! You are welcome, Sincerely The Flyweight savior Henry Ce-Judas 🔪 💀🇧🇷”

Fast forward more than five years later, and Cejudo has now taken Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1 MMA, 9-2-1 UFC) under his wing, helping him strategize against his former friend. Figueiredo will attempt to reclaim his belt when he meets Moreno in the co-main event of UFC 270 where he’ll attempt to close out their trilogy with Cejudo in his corner.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Francis Ngannou outpoints Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 with surprising wrestling display

Francis Ngannou unified the UFC heavyweight titles in the main event of UFC 270 on Saturday night, beating interim champion Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision with a surprising wrestling display.Ngannou (17-3) is known for his hellacious knockout power and had never before won on points, but the French-Cameroonian scored multiple takedowns as he handed former teammate Gane (10-1) his first defeat as a professional mixed martial artist.Ngannou’s 16 previous pro wins had all come via stoppage, 12 of them via KO/TKO and most of them early in his fights. Against a much quicker and seemingly more technical opponent, the least...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Benavidez
Person
Henry Cejudo
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Sergio Pettis
Person
Deiveson Figueiredo
Person
Demetrious Johnson
Person
Alexandre Pantoja
The Independent

Tyson Fury calls out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for boxing fight

Tyson Fury has called out UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou for a boxing match.Ngannou is set to defend his title against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou, 35, this week named Tyson Fury as one of his dream opponents, and the WBC heavyweight champion has now responded.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.The Briton also tagged Ngannou and UFC president Dana White in the tweet.Who would like...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou keeps Tyson Fury mega-fight alive with win against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou’s hopes of securing a crossover fight with heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury were kept alive on Saturday night, as the UFC title holder retained his belt against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, the consensus hardest hitter in UFC history, has long expressed frustration with his pay in the mixed martial arts promotion and has talked up a return to his boxing roots.WBC champion Fury is the French-Cameroonian’s dream opponent, and the Briton has acknowledged Ngannou’s interest and even called for a boxing match against the “Predator” with MMA gloves.Ngannou’s hopes of securing a mega-fight with the “Gypsy King” – however unlikely...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 time: When does Ngannou vs Gane fight start tonight?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsMeanwhile, Gane (10-0)...
UFC
SPY

How To Watch UFC 270 Tonight: Stream Ngannou vs. Gane’s Heavyweight Title Fight!

The first UFC fight night of 2022 is finally here. On Saturday, January 22, UFC will return with a highly anticipated Heavyweight Title fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and the earliest preliminaries will start at 6:15 p.m. EST. The main event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. If you want to livestream UFC 270 when it takes place tonight, then there’s only one option for streaming the fights: ESPN+ and the official UFC 270 pay-per-view event. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch UFC...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Triple C#Combat
The Independent

Jake Paul promises to ‘help pay fighters more’ as Francis Ngannou’s UFC 270 purse is revealed

Jake Paul has suggested he will take an active approach in helping to improve fighter pay after Francis Ngannou’s purse was revealed following his successful heavyweight title defence at UFC 270. Ngannou, who has long expressed frustration over his pay in the UFC, retained his belt by outpointing former teammate Ciryl Gane in Saturday’s main event.It was then revealed that Ngannou had earned $600,000 for his outing in Anaheim, just days after the French-Cameroonian insisted he will no longer fight for that exact amount of money.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer and has recently teased a UFC...
UFC
The Independent

Tyson Fury urges Francis Ngannou to ‘make real money’ in boxing clash after UFC champion retains title

Tyson Fury’s interest in a crossover bout with Francis Ngannou has not waned following the UFC heavyweight champion’s successful title defence against Ciryl Gane.Ngannou, widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, stunned fans and pundits on Saturday as he employed an unexpected wrestling gameplan to outpoint former teammate Gane in the main event of UFC 270.In doing so, French-Cameroonian Ngannou unified the heavyweight titles and handed interim champion Gane his first professional defeat.While Ngannou, 35, did not produce the kind of spectacular knockout that many felt he would need to win – and to boost interest in...
UFC
The Independent

Jake Paul accepts Khabib’s MMA offer on one condition

Jake Paul and Khabib Nurmagomedov could meet in the YouTuber’s MMA debut after Paul challenged the former UFC lightweight champion to a fight.Paul, who has a 5-0 record as a boxer, has been training as an MMA fighter as he eyes a chance to swap combat sports.Khabib extended an offer of assistance from the Russian and his team to aid Paul’s preparation and promotion.And the 25-year-old agreed to the partnership, under the condition that the undefeated Khabib is Paul’s first opponent.“Deal,” Paul said. “[But] only if I fight you first.”Khabib retired from UFC in 2020 with 29 wins and...
UFC
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s destructive UFC run signals start of heavyweight evolution

Dreams of replicating the ferocious Mike Tyson drove Francis Ngannou in his unlikely journey to heavyweight glory.But while Iron Mike initially lit that fire inside him, his inspirational journey out of poverty and gruelling work at sand quarries eventually saw the Cameroonian transition to MMA after moving to Paris.His notorious power, which has inspired his destructive path to the top of the UFC somewhat belittles his craft. It obscures a newfound nuance to his game that was beautifully showcased in his rematch against Stipe Miocic 10 months ago.From a reckless brawler in love with his power at times, Ngannou, now...
UFC
OCRegister

UFC 270: Victor Henry upsets Raoni Barcelos in dominant debut

ANAHEIM — Victor Henry, at 34 and making his UFC debut, had nothing to lose. And in doing so, he claimed the most unlikely victory at UFC 270. The South Gate bantamweight proved he belongs among the best, putting on an electric performance at an incredible pace to earn the unanimous decision over Raoni Barcelos in the final fight of the prelims Saturday at Honda Center.
UFC
The Independent

Dana White confirms plan for Conor McGregor’s UFC return

Conor McGregor could return to competitive action as soon as the summer of 2022, according to UFC president Dana White.The Irishman broke his tibia during his defeat to Dustin Poirier in June of last year, and has been recuperating since.White thinks that the recovery process is progressing well, and expects McGregor to be back in action before long.“I think so, yeah,” Dana told TMZ when asked if he expected the 33-year-old to fight at all in 2022. “He’s doing all the right things with his leg. I’m hoping he can come back this summer.”McGregor has been beaten in the three...
UFC
The Independent

UFC London 2022: When is event and how to buy tickets

After a three-year wait, the UFC is finally set to return to London.A London card was held in February or March each year between 2016 and 2019, with the 2020 edition of the event cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to 2016, London had hosted UFC events on seven occasions.No card was held in the English capital in 2021, but the UFC announced in January that a 2022 event would go ahead in March, with the promotion’s president Dana White saying: “I wanna say thanks to all the fans, they’ve hung in there for a long time while...
UFC
The Independent

Next UFC Fight Night: Event start time, card and how to watch

The UFC is mixed martial arts’ flagship promotion, home to some of the best fighters in the world.It stages events almost every weekend of the year, with pay-per-view cards taking place once a month on average – marking the company’s biggest shows.Here is a look at the UFC’s next event, including all the fights set to take place, what time they start and how to watch the card.Saturday 5 February – UFC Fight Night – UFC Apex, Las VegasWhat time does it start?The prelims are scheduled to begin at 9pm GMT (1pm PT, 3pm CT, 4pm ET), with the...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

70K+
Followers
116K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy