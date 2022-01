Alexa Bliss has been back on WWE TV for a few weeks now, popping up in vignettes while undergoing "therapy." The segments have indicated she still has the same gimmick from the past couple of years, including her continued obsession with her demonic doll Lily, and not even her out-of-character request for fans to let things play out could stop them from voicing their frustration over her booking online. But fans who are holding out hop for a Bliss character change might be in luck as it was discovered on Monday that WWE filed a trademark for "The Goddess" with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on Jan. 19.

WWE ・ 20 HOURS AGO