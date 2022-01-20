ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio®

Business Wire
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2K today announced the full set of features for WWE® 2K22, the next installment of the flagship WWE video game franchise from Visual Concepts, featuring Rey Mysterio® on the cover in celebration of his 20th anniversary as a WWE Superstar. A globally recognized icon, Rey Mysterio is synonymous with...

www.businesswire.com

CELEBRITIES
