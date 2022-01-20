WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio®

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, MediPrint™ Ophthalmics, an emerging San Diego-based clinical stage eye care pharmaceutical company focused on helping protect sight, announces the acceptance and presentation of a poster highlighting its latest clinical results at the upcoming Global Specialty Lens Symposium (GSLS), a leading eye care conference. The poster spotlights the results of the company’s SIGHT-1 Phase 2a clinical study and its inclusion in this meeting confirms the high level of interest in the eye care industry in drug delivery contact lenses. The SIGHT-1 study demonstrated the safety and tolerability of the company’s lead asset, LL-BMT1, a weekly medicated contact lens releasing bimatoprost to treat open angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. The poster also delves into the improved dryness scores observed over the seven-day wear period as well as the efficacy signals seen in the study.
