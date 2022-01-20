WWE® 2K22 “Hits Different” with High-Flying Cover Superstar Rey Mysterio®

WWE 2K20 was poorly received when it was released in 2019. The game was met with numerous technical issues and some users even struggled to access some of its game modes.Now after a brief hiatus and a slight detour with WWE 2K Battlegrounds, the professional wrestling series is returning in March 2022 with WWE 2K22.2K games have made sure not to repeat the same mistakes of the past, bringing with the upcoming title a suite of new features, including a highly requested manager mode. In addition to a revised gameplay engine, a new control scheme has also been implemented...

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO