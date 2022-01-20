ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Contrast Media Market Sales Statistics, Key Players, Growth Projection, Industry Dynamics and Size Analysis by 2027

By Market Research Future
Medagadget.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global contrast media market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% to USD 4.96 Billion during the forecast period. The rising frequency of chronic diseases, the increasing number of contrast agent approvals, the increasing amount of CT and MRI examinations conducted, the increasing number of diagnostic centres and...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

Wearable Medical Devices Market Share, Key Profile, Regional Outlook, Sales Statistics and Size Projection by 2027

Wearable Medical Devices Market is likely to acquire a robust revenue of over USD 27.20 billion during the forecast period, suggests MRFR. According to industry experts, the global market would increase as a result of factors such as the rise in lifestyle diseases and the rising incidence of inactive or sedentary lifestyles. The potential for combining IT and telemedicine to revolutionize the healthcare sector and enhance healthcare quality while lowering costs is well recognized. Wearable medical devices offer a wide range of uses in the medical care industry, but they are predicted to dramatically enhance diabetes and other chronic illness monitoring and treatment.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Fitness Tracker Market 2022 | Expected to Reach USD 91.98 billion (at CAGR of 15.2%) | COVID-19 Impact Covered

The global ”Fitness Tracker Market” is expected to reach USD 91.98 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of wearable devices among the young population will significantly bolster healthy growth of the market, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled “Fitness Tracker Market Size, Share &COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Device Type (Smart Watches, Fitness Bands, Smart Glasses, Smart Clothing, and Others), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement, Glucose Measurement, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By Distribution Channel (Online, Retail, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 30.41 billion in 2019.
FITNESS
Medagadget.com

Telemedicine Market Size Estimation, Latest Trends, Industry Overview, Future Growth and Applications by 2027

As per MRFR, the telemedicine market is projected to reach USD 56,738.3 while expanding at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period. Telemedicine refers to the remote delivery of healthcare services. It includes the examination, consultations with the doctors through telecommunication means like electronic, visual, and audio. Telemedicine is also popular by names such as e-health medicine and telehealth medicine. The usage of telehealth technology has boosted the telemedicine market during the pandemic COVID’19 situation. The supply of medicines to patients living in remote areas has helped get cured. While all other markets were affected adversely during the COVID’19 situation, The telemedicine market increased. COVID’19 was when the hospitals were not encouraging many patients except those who required emergency medication.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Hospital Beds Market Dynamics, Overview, Research, Growth Estimation, Segmentation and Industry Insights by 2027

Hospital Beds Market size is continually mounting and is expected to achieve USD 4,824.2 Million at a 5.5% CAGR throughout the forecasted period. Hospital beds are one of the most significant investments in the development of healthcare facilities. The patient intake system is subject to bed availability. If the hospital does not have enough vacant beds, this may create many problems for patients who come for major treatments. Fortunately, as infrastructure and technology advance, health care institutions can now have enough space to create more space for the crowd. The market for hospital beds has been in full swing since the pandemic. Hospital bed allocation has become the highest priority for governments and private organizations, thus giving the hospital beds market impetus. The market largely depends on the type of bed that is being used at clinics and healthcare facilities.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Media Market#Key Players#Cagr#Mri#Asian
Medagadget.com

Medical Coding Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 29,738.19 Million by 2027 at 11.12% CAGR, says Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to MRFR analysis, the global medical coding market is expected to reach USD 29,738.19 million at a CAGR of 11.12% from 2020 to 2027. The global medical coding market is driven by the rising demand for effective electronic health records, healthcare management systems, and clinical data management solutions throughout the globe. Increasing integration of cloud services has generated the demand for cloud-based medical coded systems. The cloud-based software is easy to maintain and doesn’t require hard drives for data access. In addition, cloud-based healthcare systems improve efficiency in coding, and are cost-effective and remotely accessible.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Wound Care Biologics Market is estimated to surpass US$ 2.3 Billion with CACR of 6.9% over the forecast period by 2028 | Smith & Nephew Plc., Organogenesis, Inc

Wound care biologics are advanced bioengineered products utilized for non-recuperating wounds of the lower limit. Demand for wound care biologic products is relied upon to increment altogether as early intercession of diabetic ulcer can forestall serious complexities like disease, hospitalization, and removal. The wound care biologics market is relied upon to acquire critical footing, as the monetarily accessible skin substitutes have clinical and test proof of adequacy in wound mending.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Calcium Lactate Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2028

Calcium lactate is often used to prevent and to treat calcium deficiencies such latent tetany, hyperparathyroidism, osteomalacia/rickets, and osteoporosis. It is found in dietary supplements as a source of calcium. Lactic acid is neutralized with calcium hydroxide or calcium carbonate to prepare calcium lactate commercially. It is used as a thickener, stabilizer, flavoring agent, and firming agent. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), calcium lactate can be used in food at levels not exceeding current good manufacturing practice, except in infant food and infant formula.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Share, Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2026

The global multiple myeloma market size is projected to reach USD 31 billion by the end of 2026. The high prevalence of the disease will emerge in favor of the companies operating in the market. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Multiple Myeloma Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Drug Class (Immunomodulators, Proteasome Inhibitor, Anti-CD38 Monoclonal Antibody, Alkylating Agents, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies & Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was worth USD 19.48 billion in 2018 and will exhibit a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, 2019-2026.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Country
Sweden
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Germany
Country
China
Medagadget.com

Diathermy Equipment Market Benefit and Volume 2022 with Status and Prospect to 2028 | Physio International, Zhejiang Jinhua Huatong Medical Appliance Co., Pioneer Health Care, Schiller Healthcare India

Diathermy is a controlled product of ‘deep heating’ between joints, deep muscles, and subcutaneous tissues. Heat is generated in diathermy devices using high-frequency short wave electric currents. The heat can reach two inches deeper below the surface of the skin. Heat does not apply directly to the body by diathermy devices. Rather machine-generated waves allow the body to generate heat from the target tissue. Diathermy instruments are used to treat many conditions like increased blood flow, muscle spasm, bursitis, tendonitis, fibromyalgia, and chronic arthritis. To reduce muscle pain and speedy recovery diathermy is largely utilized in surgical procedures.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Bioanalytical Testing Services Market Trends Analysis, Future Growth, Research Insights, Sales Projection and Size Value by 2027

Bioanalytical testing services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 12.95%, says Market Research Future (MRFR). The role of bioanalytical technology in trying the put an end to the infectious COVID’19 pandemic technologies is worth to be appreciated. Bioanalytical testing refers to the quantitative measurement of xenobiotics, including small molecule drugs, their biological molecules, and metabolites. Bioanalytical testing services are utilized to develop bioanalytical methods in body fluids and tissue specimens. These tests are meant to support pre-clinical and trials between phase I and phase IV. Several companies offered bioanalytical services related to small and large molecules, including spectrometry, cell-based assays, and immunoassays.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Artificial Bone Market 2019 Predicted To Reach US$ 2,017.6 Million By Industry Size Till 2023 | At A CAGR of 5.6% | Medtronic Plc., Johnson & Johnson, Baxter International Inc., Smith & Nephew plc

Artificial bone is an ossein-like substance made in labs that are utilized in cartilage grafts to change human cartilage that was absent because of dangerous injuries or cartilage and joint illness. Synthetic grafts are prepared from utilizing substances such as terracotta, complex, polyurethane, PHT, and many more. Synthetic grafts are mainly utilized for the operations of spondylodesis, tooth treatment, reconstructive treatment, articulation maxillofacial, and laceration & boundaries. Synthetic grafts are utilized for cartilage damage placement. For example, as per CDC, 2018, nearly 800,000 incidences are noted for cerebral wound or pelvis damage each year in the U.S. and nearly 300,000 incidences of pelvis injury in individuals of age 65 and more are noticed annually in the U.S.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Antithrombin Market Report 2022: Annual Estimates & Forecasts 2028 | Grifols, Shire Plc., rEVO Biologics Inc., CSL Limited

The protein present in the blood which interferes with blood clotting by inactivating thrombin is known as antithrombin. It consists of a total of 432 amino acids made in the liver. Antithrombin deficiency is categorized into two types of deficiency, acquired and inherited antithrombin deficiency. The acquired deficiency occurred due to extra conditions such as liver failure, nephrotic syndrome, metastatic tumors, and extreme trauma. The inherited antithrombin deficiency had provoked due to a genetic mutation or anomaly.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Cell Processing Market Continues To Grow Owing To The Increasing Prevalence of Disease in the World That Requires Advanced Therapies | Beckman Coulter, Inc

The cell process involves a number of actions like collecting cells from a donor, removing cells for storage, and distributing cells to the recipient for cell therapy. Cell processing involves different processes such as cell expansion, cell analysis, cell isolation, cell collection, preservation and distribution, washing and concentration. Get Sample...
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Wound Care Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 29.9 Billion by 2027 | Future Trends, Growth Insights and Industry Outlook

The wound care market size is projected to reach a global market value of USD 29.9 billion during the ongoing forecast period between 2020-2027. Acute wounds, chronic wounds, and surgical wounds all impair the wound healing process. The prevalence of acute, chronic, and surgical wounds has increased significantly over the last decade, owing primarily to the growing global geriatric population, an increase in traumatic wounds, an increase in the number of surgical complications, and an increase in the prevalence of obesity and diabetes among various segments of the population. The emergence of such market trends is projected to create profitable chances for wound care market share development and expansion during the forecast period, which concludes in 2027.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Remicade Biosimilars Market Overall Study Report 2022-2028 | Janssen Biotech, Inc., Merck and Company, Inc.

Biosimilar means to biopharma commodity which is same in standard, efficiency, and protection to a prevailing patent indication treatment medicine. Organic commodities are the rapid evolving sector of treatment equipment’s, as they provide extra medication choices and aid in reducing medical care expenses. Follow on biologic are mostly similar prints of the initially sanctioned medicines and can be produced when the license for the initial started medicine lapses. These commodities are very delicate to little alterations in producing method, as these medicines have vast chemical convolution. Renflexis means a quixotic infliximab antigen inherent patent by U.S. FDA in 1998, as a creative commodity known for the therapy of ileitis in elders and kids. The remicade antigen medicine was initially started in collaboration with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck & Co. The monoclonal was further accepted for its utilization in the therapy of IBD, digitate dermatosis, rheumatism, and axial arthritis in relation with amethopterin. Further, several medicinal producers evolved Follow on biologic to remicade, that decreased merchandise segment of monoclonal because of economical expenditure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Angioedema Treatment Market [2022] In-Depth Analysis And Business Development Strategies Includes Top Players like Shire plc, CSL Limited, Pharming Group NV

Major players operating in the global angioedema treatment market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance in 2014, Shire Canada Inc. received approval for its FIRAZYR (icatibant injection) in Canada. FIRAZYR is indicated for the treatment of acute attacks of HAE in adults with C1-esterase inhibitor deficiency. Similarly, in 2014, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Pharming Group NV and Salix Pharmaceuticals, Ltd.’s RUCONEST (C1 Esterase Inhibitor [Recombinant]) 50 IU/kg, indicated for the treatment of acute angioedema attacks in adult and adolescent patients with HAE.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

In-vitro Diagnostics Market is Forecast To Rise at 4.5% CAGR and Reach USD 87.11 Billion By 2026; Launch Of Altostar Molecular Diagnostics Workflow By Altona Diagnostics Gmbh Will Support Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Introduction of new techniques for disease diagnosis is a key factor driving the global in-vitro diagnostics market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “In-vitro Diagnostics Market” Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” According to the report, the global in-vitro diagnostics market was valued at USD 61.22 Billion in 2018 is predicted to reach USD 87.11 Billion by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Cellulite Treatment Market Detailed In New Research Report 2022 | Tanceuticals, LLC., Nubway, Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Cellulite is a situation in which an individual’s dermis of their femur, nates, and pelvis seems cleft. General names for lumpiness involve chubby cheeks and dermis, orange rind dermis, pelting, and the palette aspect. This situation is usually seen in female than in male because of the lumpiness in a common female shows betwixt 18% and 20% of physique weight, thereby in male it shows only 10% to 15%. As per 2015, record presented by American Journal of Clinical Dermatology, nearly 80 and 90 percent of female are infected by orange –peel skin regularly in their survival. Presence of fat deposition under the dermis because of cellulite twists and thrusts the collagenous fiber, hence causes the features of chubby advent of the dermis. Reasons for fat deposition are unknown, anyhow it looks to arise from an edge betwixt the deposited layer and collagenous in the percutaneous surface, which is under the layer of the dermis. Organs such as norepinephrine, humulin, estradiol, cortisol, thyroxin organs play a crucial part in fat deposition growth. Furthermore, other reasons such as DNA, age, food type, and livelihood also impact orange-peel skin growth. Lumpiness therapy merchandise is notably obtaining adhesion because of expanding frequency of over-weight.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Nuclear Imaging Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 3.5 Billion in 2028 | Reports And Data

Increasing focus on personalized medicines and technological advancements in radiotracers will drive market growth. The global nuclear imaging equipment market size is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion in 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Major factors driving market revenue growth are increasing focus on personalized medicines and technological advancements in radiotracers. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industries and rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer will enhance market growth. For instance, according to a report by World Health Organization (WHO), rising chronic diseases accounted for around three-quarters of all deaths in 2020 globally.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Size Reach USD 113,866.8 Million, Boom at a 10.7 CAGR by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, ArthroCare Corporation, Biomet

In minimally invasive surgeries, small incisions are made in the patient’s body for surgical treatment of the disease or condition, resulting in less trauma to the patient and faster recovery time. Types of minimally invasive surgery include robotic surgery and non-robotic minimally invasive surgery (endoscopic). The size global minimally...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy