Early-life viral infections are associated with disadvantageous immune and microbiota profiles and recurrent respiratory infections

Contributed by Stephen P. Goff; received September 10, 2021; accepted December 20, 2021; reviewed by Kate Bishop and Helen Rowe. Early events of the retroviral life cycle are the targets of many host restriction factors that have evolved to prevent establishment of infection. Incoming retroviral DNAs are transcriptionally silenced before integration in most cell types, and efficient viral gene expression occurs only after formation of the provirus. The molecular machinery for silencing unintegrated retroviral DNAs of HIV-1 remains poorly characterized. Here, we identified the histone chaperones CHAF1A and CHAF1B as essential factors for silencing of unintegrated HIV-1 DNAs. Using RNAi-mediated knockdown (KD) of multiple histone chaperones, we found that KD of CHAF1A or CHAF1B resulted in a pronounced increase in expression of incoming viral DNAs. The function of these two proteins in silencing was independent of their interaction partner RBBP4. Viral DNA levels accumulated to significantly higher levels in CHAF1A KD cells over controls, suggesting enhanced stabilization of actively transcribed DNAs. Chromatin immunoprecipitation assays revealed no major changes in histone loading onto viral DNAs in the absence of CHAF1A, but levels of the H3K9 trimethylation silencing mark were reduced. KD of the H3K9me3-binding protein HP1γ accelerated the expression of unintegrated HIV-1 DNAs. While CHAF1A was critical for silencing HIV-1 DNAs, it showed no role in silencing of unintegrated retroviral DNAs of mouse leukemia virus. Our study identifies CHAF1A and CHAF1B as factors involved specifically in silencing of HIV-1 DNAs early in infection. The results suggest that these factors act by noncanonical pathways, distinct from their histone loading activities, to mediate silencing of newly synthesized HIV-1 DNAs.

