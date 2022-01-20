ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early-life viral infections are associated with disadvantageous immune and microbiota profiles and recurrent respiratory infections

By de Steenhuijsen Piters, Wouter A. A., Watson, Rebecca L., de Koff, Emma M., Hasrat, Raiza, Arp, Kayleigh, Chu, Mei Ling J. N., de Groot, Pieter C. M., van Houten, Marlies A., Sanders, Elisabeth A. M., Bogaert, Debby
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe respiratory tract is populated by a specialized microbial ecosystem, which is seeded during and directly following birth. Perturbed development of the respiratory microbial community in early-life has been associated with higher susceptibility to respiratory tract infections (RTIs). Given a consistent gap in time between first signs of aberrant microbial maturation...

