ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

NCAA Adopts New Policy For Transgender Athletes

By Share
kslsports.com
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines,...

kslsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

UConn, NCAA Blasted Over Due Process in Kevin Ollie Award Decision

In a 69-page opinion issued on Thursday, arbitrator Mark Irvings came down on the University of Connecticut for its firing of men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie and awarded Ollie $11.2 million. Unless it quickly, and successfully, petitions a federal court, UConn must pay Ollie within 10 business days. The opinion did not dispute that recruiting violations occurred during Ollie’s tenure but sharply criticized the NCAA’s probe of Ollie, cited “due process deficiencies” on UConn’s part and questioned the severity the school’s punishment. He found the process resembling something of a kangaroo court. Ollie, 49, led the Huskies to a national championship in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KION News Channel 5/46

NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate

(CNN) -- A new NCAA policy allowing the national governing body for each sport to determine the eligibility of transgender athletes has come under fire by observers on the various sides of a highly charged debate over participation in college sports. The policy, announced late Wednesday, comes as University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas -- scheduled to compete The post NCAA’s ‘sport-by-sport approach to transgender participation’ stirs debate appeared first on KION546.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTAJ

Penn pledges to work with NCAA, support transgender swimmer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The University of Pennsylvania said it will work with the NCAA under its newly adopted standards for transgender athletes. Swimmer Lia Thomas, who competed for the men’s team at Penn before transitioning, has qualified to compete in March at the 2022 NCAA swimming and diving championships. She is set to race in […]
PENN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#College Football#Racism#Ap#Sportscenter#The Board Of Governors#Penn
KSNT News

K-State’s Ayoka Lee makes NCAA history on Sunday

MANHATTAN (KSNT) — Kansas State’s junior center Ayoka Lee set the NCAA Division 1 record for most points scored in single game as she posted 61 points in a 94-65 win over No. 14 Oklahoma. Lee has scored over 30 points seven times this season including Sunday, but has never tallied a game like this […]
MANHATTAN, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC News

NCAA's new trans athlete guidelines sow confusion amid Lia Thomas debate

The NCAA’s new policy for transgender athletes lacks clarity and could be difficult to enforce, advocates on both sides of the issue say. The NCAA updated the policy after weeks of pressure from critics who say it’s unfair for Lia Thomas — a transgender swimmer at the University of Pennsylvania who broke multiple records at a meet last month — to compete on the women’s swim team. But even though the NCAA appears to have “caved,” as some advocates say, to increasing criticism, the new policy likely won’t affect Thomas’ ability to compete.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kslsports.com

BYU Basketball Recognizes 1981 Elite Eight Team

PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team that made the deepest run in March Madness was honored Saturday night. BYU’s 1981 Elite Eight was recognized during halftime of the Cougars home game against the Portland Pilots. It’s been 41 years since that team led by BYU legend Danny...
PROVO, UT
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Officially Honors Jersey Of Legend Wat Misaka

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah men’s basketball program officially honored the jersey of legend Wat Misaka on Saturday afternoon. Wat Misaka now has his No. 20 jersey hanging in the rafters of the Jon M. Huntsman Center as the Runnin’ Utes were facing the USC Trojans.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
247Sports

Auburn basketball holds off Kentucky; media eyes No. 1 ranking

Early on, it was fair to ask whether No. 2 Auburn was fully ready for its close up with No. 12 Kentucky, as the Wildcats quickly ran out to a double-digit lead. But the Tigers, buoyed by adjustments, a raucous home crowd and some untimely Kentucky injuries, picked up strength as the game went on, showing their mettle in an 80-71 victory.
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

NFL Will No Longer Test Players Daily For Covid-19, Unless They Are Symptomatic

The National Football League will no longer be testing vaccinated or unvaccinated players on a daily basis, the league has announced, The move comes as the NFL enters into a crucial part of its playoffs schedule, with the year-capping Super Bowl looming in February. The league said Friday in a memo to all 32 teams that enough evidence of a decrease in positive tests in the last month has allowed them to drop daily tests. Weekly testing for vaccinated players and personnel was stopped last month. But anyone reporting symptoms or targeted by the league still was subject to testing. “Following consultation with our jointly retained infectious disease experts, the NFL and NFL Players Association have updated the NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence,” the memo said. “Effective immediately, all players and tiered staff will be subject to strategic and targeted testing.”  
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy