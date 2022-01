The circulating tumor cell market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.60% by the end of 2027. A circulating tumour cell is a useful diagnostic tool for cancer. Its non-invasive treatments and benefits are increasing its market attractiveness. Due to the high occurrence of cancer, substantial research is being conducted to develop more effective treatments. The primary drivers of the circulating tumour cells (CTC) market are developments in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technologies, rising demand for preventative medicine and companion diagnostics, and an increasing cancer prevalence. Circulating tumour cell therapy has been shown to benefit cancer patients. Massive research efforts aimed at cancer prevention will fuel the expansion of the circulating tumour cell industry. Additionally, all of these variables will add to the market’s high value over the projection period.

