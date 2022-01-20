ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Rugby Football League confirms return of scrums for 2022 season

SkySports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScrums will return to rugby league in England for the 2022 season, the Rugby Football League has confirmed. The governing body gave the go-ahead following meetings with clubs on Thursday afternoon after revealing the threshold of 85 per cent double-vaccination of players had been met across Super League and the...

www.skysports.com



IN THIS ARTICLE
#The League#Rugby League In England#The Rugby Football League#Omicron#Rfl#Betfred Super League#Nrl#Catalans
