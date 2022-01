Kelsea Ballerini is appreciating the little joys in life in a new song. Kelsea treated the audience at the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday night to a brand new song which she debuted live for the first time. The singer shared she is in the early stages of making her new album, and one of the themes that keeps arising is using the forced downtime of the COVID-19 pandemic to take into account what we’re grateful for.

MUSIC ・ 16 HOURS AGO