Birkenstock’s fashion domination continues, this time with Dior, which unveiled a collaboration with the comfort footwear brand at its fall ’22 men’s collection runway show Friday during Paris Men’s Fashion Week. Dior Men’s artistic director Kim Jones worked with two of fashion’s favorite Birkenstock silhouettes, the iconic Arizona and the Boston clog to reimagine two new styles for the collab: the Tokio clog and the Milano sandal. Both are done in a “Dior gray,” echoing the color palette of the men’s fall ’22 show. Done in a gray felt with suede accents and tipping, the Tokio comes with a floral embroidery done...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 2 DAYS AGO