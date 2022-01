The Federal Reserve gave the stock market a jolt on Jan. 5 when minutes from the December meeting revealed a consensus that Covid-era asset purchases should unwind sooner and at a faster pace than they did after the last crisis. Now, as the major indexes recover, a key question is whether there will be further shocks in the next few months as the Fed spells out its plan for shrinking its balance sheet.

BUSINESS ・ 11 DAYS AGO