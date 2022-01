CORNELL — There were 28 students in total who earned a spot on the honor roll or high honor roll for the second quarter at Cornell Grade School. The eighth grade class had the most students receiving honors as 13 achieved honor roll or high honor roll status. Named with high honors were Kaylee Delheimer, Josie Hart, Marley Highland, Carleigh Pfaff, Austin Quick and Logan Ruddy. Honor students were Josie Gonis, Zoey Pelletier, Lani Pinckerton, Kora Shaver, Branwen Sidfrids, Riley Wallace and Konnor White.

CORNELL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO