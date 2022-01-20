ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The outsize nerve network running from an elephant’s trunk to its brain hints at a highly developed sense of touch.

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nerve circuitry of a female elephant’s trunk weighs a whopping 1.5 kilograms, thanks in part to a...

Nature.com

The blood markers that could help to diagnose long COVID

Scientists have identified an immune-system signature for long COVID, shedding light on the biological underpinnings of this mysterious condition1. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. $29.99. monthly. Subscribe to Journal. Get full journal access for 1 year. $199.00. only $3.90 per issue. All prices...
SCIENCE
kalw.org

Hacking the Brain: Beyond the Five Senses

Humans evolved to have a variety of senses—smell, sight, touch, etc.—that provide information about the world around us. Our brains use this sensory information to construct a particular picture of reality. But what if it were technologically possible to hack our brains and create new senses for humans, such as echolocation or magnetoception? How would our brains integrate this new kind of information? What would it be like to perceive the world using these strange new senses? And how would these novel senses change our view of reality? Josh and Ken sense they’ll talk to neuroscientist David Eagleman, author of The Brain: The Story of You. Sunday, January 23 at 11 am.
TECHNOLOGY
New Scientist

Elephant’s trunk may be one of most sensitive body parts of any animal

Elephant trunks may be one of the most sensitive body parts in the animal kingdom. Michael Brecht at the Bernstein Center for Computational Neuroscience in Berlin and his colleagues dissected the heads of three Asian elephants (Elephas maximus) and five African bush elephants (Loxodonta africana). All the animals had lived in zoos and died of natural causes or had been euthanised because of severe health problems.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Tool use may be socially learned in wild chimpanzees, research suggests

Chimpanzees do not automatically know how to crack nuts with stone tools, but instead learn this behaviour from others, new research suggests.The findings indicate the culture of the animals may be more similar to humans than often assumed.Humans learn to use tools and other skills from watching each other, and through this form of social learning, human culture has become increasingly complexIt has been suggested that while chimpanzees do not learn in this way, they can reinvent cultural behaviours individually.Our findings on wild chimpanzees, our closest living relatives, help to shed light on what it is (and isn’t) that makes...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Retraction Note: Exploring the potential effect of COVID-19 on an endangered great ape

Retraction of: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00061-8, published online 21 October 2021. The Authors have retracted this Article. It was brought to our attention that we had made an error in our simulation study of the potential effect of SARS-CoV-2 on a subpopulation of the Virunga mountain gorilla population. Specifically, instead of using human infection fatality rates (IFRs) as a reference for our simulations, we used case fatality rates (CFRs) from studies published early during the pandemic in Wuhan, China, and Italy, adjusted to the longevity of the mountain gorillas. Case fatality rates, particularly those early during the pandemic, have since been found to be considerably higher than the actual infection fatality rates. After repeating our analyses with this updated information and using the adjusted CFRs instead of IFRs, we found that our published results significantly overestimated the chances of extinction of the population should a COVID-19 outbreak occur. Although the revised findings are important for mountain gorilla conservation, they substantially change the conclusions of the study. In light of these important discrepancies, we deem it necessary to retract this study.
WILDLIFE
Science Focus

What were the spinal plates on Stegosaurus for?

Stegosaurus is one of the most recognisable dinosaurs, for one main reason: the big, triangle-shaped plates lining its neck, back and tail. They are arranged in two rows of alternating pairs, and at the tip of the tail, they transition into a line of foreboding spikes, each more than 30cm long. The largest plates, located over the back and hips, are the size of coffee tables.
WILDLIFE
wfit.org

Finally, ailing manatees eat lettuce provided after record die-off

Finally, a small number of manatees in the Indian River Lagoon are eating the lettuce. Wildlife agencies provided the lettuce in an unprecedented effort to stave off another record die-off of the iconic sea cows. The agencies began offering the lettuce in December after some 11,000 manatees died last year...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Scientists develop four-legged robot that hikes difficult terrain faster than average human

A new control technology has been developed by scientists for a four-legged robot that allowed it to achieve the “effortless” superhuman feat of hiking 120 vertical metres in the Alps in 31 minutes without any falls or missteps.The advance may lead to the development of new robots and other kinds of robotic technology that can be used in terrain too dangerous for humans, said the researchers, including those from ETH Zurich in Switzerland.The ANYmal quadrupedal robot successfully finished the hike – which consisted of steep sections on slippery ground, high steps and forest trails full of roots – four minutes...
ENGINEERING
CSO

Cybercrime group Elephant Beetle lurks inside networks for months

Researchers warn of a sophisticated cybercriminal group that has been stealing millions of dollars from finance and commerce organizations over the past year by breaking into networks via legacy Java applications and then laying low to learn internal financial processes. The group, which researchers from incident response firm ​​Sygnia have dubbed Elephant Beetle, uses a large collection of custom and open-source tools in its operations, including Java backdoors, and is good at blending in with the target's environment and network traffic flows to remain undetected for months.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Cultivated and wild pearl millet display contrasting patterns of abundance and co-occurrence in their root mycobiome

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-04097-8, published online 07 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Supplementary Information 1, where Supplementary Figure 1 was incorrectly given as Supplementary Figure 2. In addition, Supplementary Figure 2 was omitted. The original Supplementary Information 1 file is provided below. Additionally,...
WILDLIFE
fashionisers.com

Is It Possible to Develop a Sense of Fashion?

Or, more broadly, is it possible to learn how to dress tastefully? Which is more important, the mind, the environment, or the money? Nellie Burges, an essay writer from https://www.paperhelp.org/ and a blogger, tries to ask this question and explains what is needed for developing a sense of fashion. Nothing...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheConversationAU

Some endangered species can no longer survive in the wild. So should we alter their genes?

Around the world, populations of many beloved species are declining at increasing rates. According to one grim projection, as many as 40% of the world’s species may be extinct by 2050. Alarmingly, many of these declines are caused by threats for which few solutions exist. Numerous species now depend on conservation breeding programs for their survival. But these programs typically do not encourage species to adapt and survive in the wild alongside intractable threats such as climate change and disease. This means some species can no longer exist in the wild, which causes major downstream effects on the ecosystem. Consider, for example,...
ANIMALS
The Atlantic

How Can Something So Small Live So Long?

This article was originally published by Knowable Magazine. Small animals don’t usually grow very old. Because they’re always at risk of becoming another critter’s quick snack, the best way to ensure that their genes will make it into the next generation is having a bunch of young as soon as possible. This is certainly true for insects, which, with some famous exceptions like cicadas, typically have a life expectancy best expressed in days, weeks, or months.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Shifts in the foraging tactics of crocodiles following invasion by toxic prey

Biological invasions can modify the behaviour of vulnerable native species in subtle ways. For example, native predators may learn or evolve to reduce foraging in conditions (habitats, times of day) that expose them to a toxic invasive species. In tropical Australia, freshwater crocodiles (Crocodylus johnstoni) are often fatally poisoned when they ingest invasive cane toads (Rhinella marina). The risk may be greatest if toads are seized on land, where a predator cannot wash away the toxins before they are absorbed into its bloodstream. Hence, toad invasion might induce crocodiles to forage in aquatic habitats only, foregoing terrestrial hunting. To test this idea, we conducted standardised trials of bait presentation to free-ranging crocodiles in sites with and without invasive toads. As anticipated, crocodiles rapidly learned to avoid consuming toads, and shifted to almost exclusively aquatic foraging.
ANIMALS
CNET

Hippos spew 'tornado poo' when they hear the voice of a hippo stranger

When you hear a stranger's voice, hopefully you don't react by releasing "tornado poo." Scientists have learned that hippopotamuses, however, have a tendency to defecate intensely upon hearing an unfamiliar hippo's call. That might sound melodramatic, but it's actually a way hippos mark their space. They're known to be aggressive and males sometimes in engage in battle.
ANIMALS
Fast Company

Why one UK city is requiring new buildings to include a special brick for birds and bees

Nature can thrive in cities with the right opportunities, and some English councils are working to help develop homes for wildlife within new buildings. Both swift and bee bricks can be incorporated into the brickwork of a new home. Swift bricks are designed to be barely noticeable to the homeowner but provide gaps to allow safe nesting areas. They don’t just provide homes for swifts – other species of birds, and even bats, may take up these new residential opportunities. Bee bricks allow solitary bees to nest and, as their name suggests, these species do not live in colonies and are not aggressive in protecting their nests.
ANIMALS

