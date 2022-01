It’s almost time for the 2022 EPCOT Festival of the Arts!. We’ve been bringing you a look at all the new (and returning) eats and drinks that will be available this year, all the entertainment options (including fan-favorite artists), and more. And, with just a few days until the festival kicks off, we’re bringing you a look at all the menus and PRICING that has already arrived to help you plan your trip around World Showcase!

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO