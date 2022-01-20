RPGolf Legends Review

Competitive Warhammer 40,000 (40k) sees an all new shift in the way the game is played this year as Games Workshop moves into competitive seasons, each lasting six months and with a specific focus and story around a designated spot in the galaxy. For its inaugural season, players will clash on the planet Vigilus, a crucial bastion of Imperium control in the Nachmund Gauntlet. With new miniatures, rules, and point adjustments coming each season, it'll ensure that the competitive meta of Warhammer 40k stays fresh, keeping people on their toes. Games Workshop provided us with a copy of the new Warhammer 40,000 War Zone Nachmund: Grand Tournament Mission Pack, available for preorder now, to take an early look at what's contained in this package.
Comments / 0