Video Games

RPGolf Legends Review

By Will Quick
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are so many sports and each of them have their own areas of influence. The sporting world dominates much of the media and even spills into gaming. There are many popular titles and series that work to capture the authenticity and realism of how sports are played professionally, but they...

Pupperazzi Review

Dogs are fantastic. They rank right up there with cats in the general order of “things people love on the internet” and are also tied for one of the best things in the world, along with parfaits, baby ducks, and rainbows. Indie studio Sundae Month, developers of Diary of a Spaceport Janitor, decided to harness this love of dogs, and of taking pictures of them, and thus we have their brand new game Pupperazzi.
Labyrinth Legend gameplay

Labyrinth Legend has just a few more days to go until it lands on Switch in the west, but we do have some early gameplay. Labyrinth Legend offers players a satisfying dungeon-crawling experience brought to life by retro-inspired pixel graphics. The action-oriented combat uses simple yet satisfying gameplay mechanics that both new and veteran gamers can enjoy. Set in the kingdom of Kanata, Labyrinth Legend focuses on the stories of a monster-filled domain known as the Labyrinth that is said to house a lost royal treasure. Choose your lone adventurer from one of three unique classes, each harboring their own special abilities, and enter the Labyrinth to test your skills. The deeper you go into the Labyrinth, the more the game’s story reveals itself, growing and evolving with your progression. At the end of each dungeon, you’ll find monstrous bosses that will be sure to pose a threat, so take care to power up your character and learn the bosses’ attacks!
Is there multiplayer in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a big shake-up compared to the usual formula of Pokémon games. Instead of the narrow funneling of past titles, it's an open-world adventure that changes almost everything about how you interact with Pokémon. With all these changes, we do know that some form of multiplayer is in.
Windjammers 2 Review

Released right as fighting games emerged in arcades, Data East's Windjammers was a genre mashup that was ahead of its time. With a basic gameplay loop that recalls the simplicity of Pong, this competitive flying disc contest shines thanks to a unique 90s style and a deep moveset that keep games exciting. DotEmu's Windjammers 2 maintains the balance that made the original a cult classic with just a smattering of new content. While those new to the game will face an uphill climb against online competition, it's worth the effort to master every trick shot and flashy super move that Windjammers has to offer.
Last LEGO Ideas review of 2021 qualifies The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild set

The team over at Lego Ideas — where they accept fanmade product ideas to review for the possibility of turning into a real set — has just accepted its third and final round of 2021 finalists, listing every project that acquired 10,000 supporters with the promise of review. And one of those LEGO sets is based on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.
RPGolf Legends Gets an Official Trailer Before Its Release Next Week

Combat is coming back to the golf course next week, as a sequel to the hit indie game released back in 2018 title RPGolf set to release next week on console and PC. Titled RPGolf Legends, the next installment in the franchise once again sees players combat evil while trying to remain under par.
Battlefield 2042 Scoreboard Update Coming in February

Battlefield 2042 has had a really rough go of it, and it seems to primarily be self-inflicted from bizarre takes on what makes Battlefield great. Perhaps chief among these takes was that you don't need to know your KDR (kill death ratio) in an FPS title, which was the type of bafflingly stupid decision that DICE seems to love redoing over and over again. You don't care about the Battlefield 2042 scoreboard, right? What about VOIP across all platforms? Or the famous Rush mode? It's almost as if DICE went out of their way to torpedo the franchise because they're sick of working on it or something equally petty, and today's detailing is what's hopefully a slow climb out of a massive hole that's been dug seemingly just 'cause.
Out this week: Rainbow Six Extraction, Blackwind, Windjammers 2, Pupperazzi, RPGolf Legends, Gravity Chase, more

If you enjoy games a little quirky and different, you’ll relish this week’s assortment of new releases. Flying the flag for originality, we have the hyperactive arcade revival Windjammers 2, the canine snapping Pupperazzi, golf RPG hybrid RPGolf Legends, eccentric action RPG Nobody Saves the World – from the creators of Guacamelee – and the short PSone era-inspired horror Fatum Betula.
The Sims 4 Gives Us a Look at Custom Pronouns

Yesterday, the official YouTube channel for Sims Community, one of the biggest Sims community websites, hosted the first Inside Maxis livestream for 2022. The biggest news from that livestream was the sneak peek at the customizable pronoun system players will soon be available to use in The Sims 4. We first learned about this upcoming feature in May last year, and the livestream marked their big fireside chat with the community about this upcoming feature.
Naraka: Bladepoint Update Brings Mystical New Hero And More

A new Naraka: Bladepoint update has been announced for tomorrow. It's bringing mystical new hero Wuchen, as well as extra map areas, new limited-time gameplay modes, and plenty of balance updates to weapons and performance. What's coming in this new Naraka: Bladepoint update?. First up, you're getting new "Mystical Daoist"...
Witchfire Release Date Tentatively Set for Late 2022

The Witchfire release date window has been revealed by developer The Astronauts -- it's expected to arrive in Early Access in late 2022, but nothing is set in stone. Witchfire is an upcoming roguelite first-person shooter that promises fast-paced action in a brutal fantasy world. First revealed at The Game Awards 2017, its developers have been quietly building out their game world (and occasionally building prop guns out of duct tape). Now, we finally have our first confirmation of the Witchfire release date window -- albeit with a boatload of caveats.
‘Apex Legends’ teases Maggie as Season 12 Legend

Respawn is teasing the twelfth season of Apex Legends with an in-game dog fight that leaves a clue regarding the next character to be added. The current season of Apex Legends is drawing to a close, and season 12 is set to begin on February 8. So far every season has included a new Legend that players can unlock and take into the battle royale and arena modes, and it appears that Respawn has provided a clue to the next one (via Dextero).
Windjammers 2, Blackwind, RPGolf Legends, Merek’s Market, and Labyrinth Legend hit the Switch

Even as a stupid teenager I could tell Data East’s disc-flinging Windjammers was a special game. The Day-Glo colours, hyperactive pace, and novel premise made it stand out from other arcade games. It has aged gracefully too, so it’s no surprise DotEmu has swept in to create a sequel. We can expect hand-drawn graphics reminiscent of Streets of Rage 4, new moves, and some fresh faces.
Minecraft Snapshot 22w03a Adds 'Place Feature' Command

Minecraft Snapshot 22w03a has arrived for Java Edition and it adds something interesting: a new "Place Feature" command will make it easier than ever to decorate your world in Creative Mode. There's been a fair amount of cool new content for Minecraft in 2022. Aside from Mojang giving away the...
First List Of Steam Deck Verified Games Revealed

The first list of Steam Deck Verified games has been revealed. Although the list hasn't technically been unveiled by Valve, various games have a "SteamDeckVerified" tag within their Steam app IDs, which marks them as games confirmed to have been tested with Valve's upcoming handheld. What games are in the...
Norland is a Medieval Story Generating City Builder

Developer and publisher Long Jaunt has announced Norland, a city builder and medieval kingdom simulator that generates stories. These stories can be based on pretty much anything that could possibly occur in a medieval kingdom such as your noble family, slave revolts, treachery, battles, religious conflict, and class society. Norland is inspired by other strategy titles such as Rimworld, Crusader Kings, and Caesar, all titles that are noted for their worldbuilding and telling stories within those worlds. If Norland manages to be half as good as those titles we'll have a good time waster on our hands.
Warhammer 40k Nachmund GT Mission Pack Preview

Competitive Warhammer 40,000 (40k) sees an all new shift in the way the game is played this year as Games Workshop moves into competitive seasons, each lasting six months and with a specific focus and story around a designated spot in the galaxy. For its inaugural season, players will clash on the planet Vigilus, a crucial bastion of Imperium control in the Nachmund Gauntlet. With new miniatures, rules, and point adjustments coming each season, it'll ensure that the competitive meta of Warhammer 40k stays fresh, keeping people on their toes. Games Workshop provided us with a copy of the new Warhammer 40,000 War Zone Nachmund: Grand Tournament Mission Pack, available for preorder now, to take an early look at what's contained in this package.
