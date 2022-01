The Monster Hunter series has been around for a while but really saw its biggest popularity peak back in 2018 with Monster Hunter World – a game that took pretty much everything that made the series work and threw it all into a fantastic open-world game with the most AAA-sheen the series has ever had. That game still arguably holds the crown as the peak of the series on a technical level, but conceptually, Monster Hunter Rise’s return to a mission-based format is more reminiscent of the older games but with its addicting combat and RPG mechanics intact – plus some neat ideas of its own – still works great. So much so, that I wouldn’t be surprised if it continues giving many other games in the action RPG space some stiff competition throughout 2022.

