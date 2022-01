Southwest Baptist University has released its Fall 2021 honor roll lists. Students who are on the honor roll list from your area include:. To be listed on the semester’s honor roll, students must carry at least 12 hours of college work at Southwest Baptist University and earn at least a B (3.00 GPA), with no grade below C: Trustees’ List, 3.85-4.00; President’s List, 3.70-3.84; Deans’ List, 3.50-3.69; and Honor’s List, 3.00-3.49.

COLLEGES ・ 4 DAYS AGO