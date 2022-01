Saturday Night Live had a very special guest on Weekend Update. Well technically, two special guests, if you are counting Rocco. And really, Elmo wishes you wouldn’t include Rocco. Like really, really does not want you to include Rocco. The generally joyful red muppet from Sesame Street, played by Chloe Fineman, totally lost his cool when confronted with his arch nemesis Rocco, who really only rose to fame after a video of Elmo losing all possible chill with Rocco recently went viral. So really, Elmo has no one to blame but himself when it comes to this rock’s new fame.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 7 DAYS AGO