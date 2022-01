The dialect is only used by some people in China. Elden Ring fans have come up with a clever way to decipher some of the hidden info from the game. Fans who are eagerly awaiting the upcoming game realized that the language used for runes in the games is actually Yi. A Chinese dialect that is used by around 2 million Yi people in China. In doing so, the amateur sleuths have been able to decipher the meaning of some of the game’s runes and map markers. Be warned that the video below contains some spoilers for Elden Ring. Although they are mild, if you don’t want to know more, read/watch no further!

